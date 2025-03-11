Maria Sharapova shows off her workout fit as she makes 'strong' start to the week with training session

Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of starting her week with an intense workout session in a recent update. The former tennis player flaunted her workout fit while posing amid her training.

Ad

Sharapova is one of the exceptional tennis players who won several tournaments in her career before retiring in 2020. However, even after getting retired, the Russian knows how to take care of her physical fitness, as she regularly hits the gym for a workout session.

She tries several exercises in her fitness regime and usually shares updates about it on her social media. Most recently, she shared a picture of herself while working out and showcased her outfit, donning a white oversized t-shirt with black leggings and pairing them with white shoes. She added the caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"Starting the week strong💪"

Sharapova’s Instagram story

This isn't the first time Sharapova has shared glimpses of her workout sessions, as she recently took to her Instagram story on February 11, sharing a video of her doing pull-ups and writing an inspiring note in the caption that read:

Ad

"Strong Body, Strong Mind"

Along with this, she also shared a video of her boxing sessions in the next story and opened up about returning to it after 3 years. Sharapova wrote:

"Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years. Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins rounds. I stil pivot my back leg like I'm hitting a forehand😂 "

Ad

When Maria Sharapova opened up about working hard toward her physical fitness

In an interview with Tennis Canada in 2023, Maria Sharapova opened up about the adversities she navigated in her physical health after suffering major injuries during her tournaments. She revealed that she worked too hard to get back into shape; however, her body wasn't receptive to that. She also confessed that the urge to keep going came from her stubbornness, which she eventually had to let go.

Ad

“Toward the end of my career, I tried very, very hard to get my body back in shape and injury-free. And a lot of that came from my stubbornness because I truly believed I could repair my ligaments and my tendons in my shoulder just if I worked harder," said Maria Sharapova.

She added:

“And sometimes, you have to let go of that stubbornness in order for there to be more beautiful things in your life to open up."

Ad

Along with this, she further spoke about the busy schedule of tennis players.

“You have to be okay with the fact that you’re not always going to be there for someone if you have a career that entails you to be on the road for 10-11 months. But first and foremost, I knew the one thing I was strong at was tennis."

Maria Sharapova has nabbed all four Grand Slams and five singles majors, and along with this, she also won 14 WTA 100 titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback