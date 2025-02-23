Maria Sharapova shares adorable glimpse of son Theodore losing interest in tennis instantly, resorts to playing alone

Maria Sharapova shared a cute sneak peek of her son, Theodore losing interest in tennis shortly after playing. The former World No. 1 frequently shares updates about her time with her family via her social media handle.

Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes welcomed Theodore on July 1, 2022. The couple had been dating since 2018 and announced their engagement on social media in December 2020.

Through a series of Instagram Stories posted on Saturday, February 22, Sharapova documented her son Theodore hilariously losing interest in playing tennis in a very short time.

"It lasted than a minute😂," she wrote in the caption.

Sharapova’s Instagram story

Her son's disinterest in the sport caused the five-time Grand Slam winner to resort to playing tennis by herself.

"I guess I'll just play myself," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Sharapova’s Instagram story

Earlier in February, Maria Sharapova documented her family outing to an art gallery, with the Russian mentioning that she had to constantly warn Theodore against touching the artwork kept on display.

Maria Sharapova made her feelings known about becoming a mother 'at the right time'

The former Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova hung up the racket in 2020 after winning five Grand Slam singles titles, with her first Major coming at Wimbledon in 2004. She also won the Olympic silver medal at the 2012 London Games, losing to Serena Williams.

After two years of retirement, she gave birth to Theodore, and in an exclusive interview with People magazine in June last year, the Russian made her feelings known about motherhood.

"Idon’t know if any woman ever knows when it’s time to step into a new phase or motherhood, but I feel like I made the choice at the right time. I feel like I have a healthy distance from tennis. I was ready for a new chapter in life," Sharapova said.

When asked about her marriage plans with Alexander Gilkes, Sharapova mentioned that they had other commitments to tend to and did not want to hurry with the wedding planning.

"Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now."

A week ago, the Russian mentioned that she had recently resumed boxing again after a gap of three years, sharing glimpses of her training regime.

