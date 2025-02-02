Maria Sharapova melts hearts with endearing snaps of fiancé Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore bonding during tree climbing adventure

Maria Sharapova recently enjoyed a fun day out with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes and their son Theodore. Since welcoming their son in July 2022, the couple has frequently shared heartwarming glimpses of their quality time with the two-year-old.

Sharapova took to social media and posted an adorable picture of her son Theodore on a playdate with a young girl, with the duo happily playing in the sand together. The former World No. 1 also shared an endearing snap of Gilkes and their son bonding after climbing a tree together.

"My boys 🤍," Sharapova posted on her Instagram story.

@mariasharapova's Instagram stories

The five-time Grand Slam champion's fondness for capturing special memories of her son Theodore is unsurprising, as she has expressed delight about watching the two-year-old observe his surroundings and "discover things in life for the first time."

Maria Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, has also spoken about her motherhood journey. In a 2024 interview with People, the 37-year-old reflected on her decision, disclosing that she felt she made the right choice because she had a "healthy distance" from tennis and was ready to embrace a new chapter.

"I don’t know if any woman ever knows when it’s time to step into a new phase or motherhood, but I feel like I made the choice at the right time. I feel like I have a healthy distance from tennis. I was ready for a new chapter in life," Sharapova said.

"We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant" - Maria Sharapova on her and fiancé Alexander Gilkes' wedding plans

Maria Sharapova with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Maria Sharapova revealed that she and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes had initially planned a grand wedding, but they postponed their nuptials when the five-time Grand Slam champion got pregnant with their son Theodore.

However, Sharapova shared they were yet to set a new wedding date because they were in "no rush" to get married, highlighting that they were excited about raising their son and focused on their respective careers.

We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet. Perhaps in the next couple of years," Sharapova said.

"Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now," she added.

Maria Sharapova welcomed the New Year with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes and their son Teodore, sharing an adorable glimpse of their "little family" experiencing the first sunset of 2025 together.

