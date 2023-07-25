"Maria Sharapova is probably the worst athlete to ever win a Grand Slam" - Former agent Max Eisenbud

Maria Sharapova's former agent Max Eisenbud recently praised the retired player for her mental strength and willpower, highlighting her key to success in tennis.

Sharapova turned pro at the age of 14. She clinched her maiden Major singles title at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships when she defeated Serena Williams in the final. In the years that followed, the Russian proceeded to capture four more Grand Slam titles and an Olympic silver medal.

While the world watched her triumphs from the outside, her then-agent Max Eisenbud witnessed the player's rise to fame as he had been with her since she was 12.

Talking on The Tennis Podcast, Eisenbud jokingly remarked that Maria Sharapova was "probably the worst athlete" to ever lay claim to a Grand Slam title. However, he added that Sharapova "willed her way" to ensure her success in the WTA Tour.

"Besides being an amazing player at age 11 when I first saw her play, I think you all saw she was all business, she knew what she wanted, she'd dedicate her time and energy to becoming the best she could be," Eisenbud said.

"I mean I tell people all the time she's probably the worst athlete that, and I'll tell her if she was here (laughing), the worst athlete to ever win a Grand Slam. She can't throw, she can't pass, she has no touch but she willed her way," he added.

Eidenbud further stated that the former World No. 1 was one of the most resilient players on the circuit, which made her par with other competitors of the sport.

"I think she was the most mentally strong players to ever play the game and I would put her on that list with all that great champions, she just wasn't the athlete that these other players were. She knew what she wanted in business, on and off the court, amazing young lady," he concluded.

Maria Sharapova takes a scenic vacation to Greece with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore

Maria Sharapova took a vacation to Greece with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore

Maria Sharapova recently took to social media to share pictures of her vacation in Greece. The Russian tennis star was seen soaking up the sun with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and her one-year-old son, Theodore, on the trip.

In a series of pictures posted by the 36-year-old, she can be seen relaxing on a stone pavement in front of an aesthetic window, floating in the sea, touring scenic spots, and relishing Greek cuisines. Sharapova also uploaded a photograph of her fiance and their son relaxing in their living room.

“A holiday during the summer?? Still feels new to me. My favorite at the very end,” Maria Sharapova wrote on social media.