Maria Sharapova reacts to $450M-worth soccer legend David Beckham's amusing Super Bowl commercial ft. Matt Damon

Maria Sharapova had a hilarious reaction after seeing the former Manchester United star, David Beckham, worth 450 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), in a new commercial. He appeared in the star-studded Super Bowl commercial for the Anheuser-Busch beer brand Stella Artois alongside Matt Damon.

The plot of the commercial revolves around David meeting his long-lost brother 'Dave Beckham', played by Matt Damon, in an American suburb. He irks at his interesting food choices at the beginning. However, he soon discovers that they are similar in aspects like their great footwork and choice of beer.

Sharapova shared this commercial on Instagram and wrote a light-hearted caption for the English soccer legend.

"So glad you've found the other David 😮‍💨. Enjoy the reunion. I'll keep enjoying my Stella delivery 😉," she wrote, tagging him and the brand along with it.

via @mariasharaova on Instagram

The advertisement is particularly funny because Matt Damon and David Beckham have often been referred to as lookalikes on multiple occasions. Hence, the tennis legend's reaction to it was quite fitting.

Maria Sharapova, David Beckham, and Matt Damon have been associated with Stella Artois for some time. Last year, in September, Sharapova, Beckham and Damon were spotted at an event organized by Stella Artois to support Water, a non-profit organization.

Maria Sharapova got candid about Coco Gauff at an event by Stella Artois

Maria Sharapova at Stella Artois's Let's Do Dinner event - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova spoke on Coco Gauff's separation from her coach at an event organized by Stella Artois last year. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, she gave some advice to the 20-year-old as she fired her coach Brad Gilbert.

“What you need at a certain point in your career is not what you need later in your career. I was very fortunate with the teams that I had. I still remain very close to all of my coaches. They’re such big team members and they carry so much weight. A team is really important," she said, highlighting the issue.

The former tennis star was all praises for the 2023 US Open champion and lauded her on her glorious career.

“I think Coco has an amazing head on her shoulders and knows that there will be changes in her team throughout the years. It takes time to build trust and learn from and accept their [the coach's] advice. But it’s a fun journey,” she added.

The American tennis star is now working with newly appointed, Matt Daly, alongside her long-time coach Jean-Christophe Faurel.

