  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova make their feelings known on Roger Federer's emotional farewell note for Rafael Nadal

Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova make their feelings known on Roger Federer's emotional farewell note for Rafael Nadal

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Nov 20, 2024 07:35 GMT
Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova reacts to Roger Federer
Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova reacts to Roger Federer's farewell note for Rafael Nadal; (Source - Getty Images)

Roger Federer shared a heartfelt note reflecting on his rivalry with Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's farewell at the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain. The Swiss legend's message later prompted reactions from Maria Sharapova and Coco Gauff.

Nadal recently brought an end to his illustrious career after losing his singles match to Team Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6. This came nearly two years after Federer’s last dance at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Before the 14-time French Open champion's farewell, his arch-rival Federer penned an emotional tribute to Nadal on Instagram. In the note, the 43-year-old humorously reminisced about his rival’s unique rituals that captivated the world.

also-read-trending Trending
"I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process,” he went on. “All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity," Federer wrote in a lengthy note.
Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you," he added.

Five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova and reigning WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff responded to the tribute in the comments. The Russian wrote:

"Class"

Gauff expressed her emotions in the comments with an emotional emoji, and a heart emoji.

Watch their reactions below:

Roger Federer&#039;s post; ( Source - Instagram @rogerfederer)
Roger Federer's post; ( Source - Instagram @rogerfederer)

Although World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz leveled the score with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, the Spanish team couldn't provide Nadal with a fairytale ending. Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers lost the final doubles match to Wesley Koolhof and Botic van de Zandschulp, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), ending their nation's Davis Cup campaign.

"On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard": Roger Federer about Rafael Nadal

Davis Cup Final - Netherlands v Spain Quarter-Final - Source: Getty
Davis Cup Final - Netherlands v Spain Quarter-Final - Source: Getty

At the beginning of the note, Roger Federer acknowledged Rafael Nadal’s dominance on clay, describing how Nadal pushed him to constantly improve, even altering his racquet size in search of competitive advantage.

" On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," he wrote.

Nadal and Federer faced each other 40 times on tour, with the Spaniard holding the upper hand, winning 24 matches compared to the Swiss' 16 victories.

Nadal was overcome with emotion during the post-match ceremony as spectators chanted “Raaa-faaa” while a tribute video highlighted moments from his iconic career.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी