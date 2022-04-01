Maria Sharapova reacts after watching Oscar-winning film CODA, says she "cried the entire morning"

In her recent Instagram story, former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova showered praise on the movie CODA, which bagged the Oscar for Best Picture this week. Sharapova revealed that she "cried the entire morning" after watching the film.

"Also watched this on Sunday and cried the entire morning. Happy tears to a beautiful story," Sharapova captioned her story.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

Will Smith's long wait for an Oscar finally came to an end after he won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, a move based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Will Smith’s acceptance speech as he wins his first ever #Oscar Will Smith’s acceptance speech as he wins his first ever #Oscar https://t.co/qKVTOb7V6Q

Although Smith's bust-up with comedian Chris Rock overshadowed much of the evening's events, it didn't prevent CODA and its cast from receiving plenty of accolades.

Written and directed by Sian Heder, the movie is an English remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier. As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and the fear of abandoning her parents.

NPR @NPR n.pr/3uyr7GL CODA wins the Oscar for Best Picture. It's a historic win for a film that brings Deaf culture, and Deaf actors, to the forefront. #Oscars CODA wins the Oscar for Best Picture. It's a historic win for a film that brings Deaf culture, and Deaf actors, to the forefront. #Oscars n.pr/3uyr7GL

The film stars the likes of Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor this year.

The New York Times @nytimes Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man in academy history to win an Oscar for acting. Voters honored his heartstring-tugging supporting performance in “CODA” as a fisherman struggling to relate to his hearing daughter. nyti.ms/3tLq86I Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man in academy history to win an Oscar for acting. Voters honored his heartstring-tugging supporting performance in “CODA” as a fisherman struggling to relate to his hearing daughter. nyti.ms/3tLq86I https://t.co/fwWcIhTRJ3

Maria Sharapova bid goodbye to the sport in 2020 with 5 Grand Slams to her name

Sharapova at the 2020 Australian Open

Sharapova retired from tennis at the age of 32 right after the 2020 Australian Open. She played her last match against Donna Vekic in the first round of the Grand Slam, losing in straight sets.

Reuters @Reuters Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid athletes in the world, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 reut.rs/392OJHA Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid athletes in the world, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32 reut.rs/392OJHA https://t.co/rsPWcZQhNH

Sharapova has won 36 WTA titles, including five Grand Slams. She is one of the few players to have accomplished a Career Grand Slam (winning all four Majors). Sharapova won her first Major at the age of 17 at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships after defeating Serena Williams in the finals. In 2005, she climbed to the pinnacle of the WTA rankings.

Sharapova has built an extremely successful career as an entrepreneur. She is the founder of renowned candy brand Sugarpova and has invested in other big companies such as Public.com and Supergoop!.

