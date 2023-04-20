Maria Sharapova's fiance, Alexander Gilkes, shared a heartfelt message in honor of the tennis star's birthday on Wednesday. Gilkes took to social media to express his love and admiration for Sharapova, who turned another year older on April 19.

Gilkes started dating Sharapova in 2018 and the pair got engaged in 2020. At the time of their relationship's inception, Sharapova was in the twilight of her illustrious career.

That year, however, she managed to reach the quarterfinals of Roland Garros (her final quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam) and the semifinals of the Italian Open. After her impressive performances, she climbed back into the top 30 of the WTA rankings.

Alexander Gilkes took to social media to extend his warmest wishes to Maria Sharapova on her 36th birthday. He conveyed a heartfelt message, expressing his deep admiration and affection for the tennis superstar.

"Happy Birthday my love. Here is to another spin around the fireball and many more adventures in the years to come," Gilkes captioned his Instagram story.

Last year on Sharapova's birthday, the couple joyfully revealed that they were expecting their first child together. She referred to her pregnancy as "precious beginnings," following which the pair welcomed their son Theodore into the world last July.

"Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

Maria Sharapova dazzles at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Maria Sharapova at the TEB BNP Paribas WTA Championships - Istanbul

In other news, Maria Sharapova made a striking appearance at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in a stunning attire that caught the attention of tennis fans and fashion fans around the world.

Breakthrough Prizes are a prestigious set of international awards that recognize scientific breakthroughs in the fields of Mathematics, Fundamental Physics, and Life Sciences. This annual event attracts scientists and celebrities from all corners of the globe.

Alongside Sharapova, the event was graced with the presence of Hollywood's finest, including the likes of Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Chris Pine, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis.

No stranger to red carpet events, Sharapova made a stunning appearance in a dress from the Spring Summer 2023 collection of French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The black dress boasted a plunging neckline and a shimmering belt, which she paired with black tights and high heels.The Russian tennis star looked effortlessly chic in a simple makeup look and a sleek hairstyle.

"Thank you for an incredible night @breakthrough Prize! A humbling evening celebrating the leading scientists and their extraordinary breakthroughs," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also credited her styling team for getting her ready for the red carpet.

