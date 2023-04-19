"Tennis hasn’t been the same since you retired" - Fans wish Maria Sharapova on her birthday

Tennis fans flooded Maria Sharapova's social media timeline with good wishes on the occasion of the former world No. 1's birthday on Wednesday. Sharapova was quite popular not only during her playing days, but has continued to capture fans' attention post-retirement as well.

Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles between 2004 and 2014 and also completed the Career Grand Slam in the process by winning all four Majors at least once. She won the French Open twice. Since retiring from pro tennis in 2020, Sharapova has been more actively involved in various business ventures.

As the former Russian tennis superstar turned 36, her legion of fans wished her well on this special occasion.

"Happy birthday Sharapova! Tennis hasn’t been the same since you retired," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Happy birthday Sharapova! Tennis hasn't been the same since you retired," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Swagata @socorooopova



Keep Smiling Keep Shining and Keep Slaying



Keep Smiling Keep Shining and Keep Slaying

Hoping that Theo has the bestest ever birthday party planned for you today Happy Birthday to my Forever Fave Tennis player @MariaSharapova

"Happy birthday @MariaSharapova! Here’s to many more years of love, adventures, laughter and joy. We hope that your special day brings you everything that your heart most desires. You deserve all of the things you've been wishing for. Love you always," another fan tweeted.

"Happy birthday @MariaSharapova! Here's to many more years of love, adventures, laughter and joy. We hope that your special day brings you everything that your heart most desires. You deserve all of the things you've been wishing for. Love you always," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Maria Sharapova's 36th birthday:

T 🧎🏻‍♀️ @tennisispain



I will always miss you

Happy birthday to my tennis mother and my goat. I will always miss you @MariaSharapova on a tennis court, but I'm so proud watching you still pushing and giving your best in everything you're doing. Enjoy your day мама.

JB @Brar_JSB



- Maria Sharapova, I miss you.



Wishing happy birthday to the most inspiring player ever in my life- who made me experience all the emotions with more intensity than her own- Maria Sharapova, I miss you. @MariaSharapova you will always be a queen

Happiest of Birthdays! Still Miss you on the tour @MariaSharapova

Happy Birthday to the woman who changed & shaped my life, to the woman who brings smile to my face everytime she pops up on my screen,to the woman who is one of the greatest tennis players, a legend, icon, force, queen and most importantly a MOTHER ILYSM @MariaSharapova

Mimi Vardista 🦂👻 #Thank_you_Sharapova @veronamimi42 I am so proud to be your fan and nothing will ever stop me from supporting you. I love you so much

Happy birthday @MariaSharapova!! Today is a special day for the most special idol in my life. May your birthday be full of happiness, success and glory. I am so proud to be your fan and nothing will ever stop me from supporting you. I love you so much

My number 1 player ever, Happy Birthday, Masha! @MariaSharapova I miss her so fckn much on court, but I'm fulfilled, bcs I know she's happy and living her best life ever.

Maria Sharapova reveals advice she would give her son for when he grows up

Maria Sharapova at the 2020 Australian Open.

Maria Sharapova is a mother to 9-month-old son Theodore. She recently opened up about some valuable advice she would like to share for when her son grows up, and wants him to stay true to himself above all else. Sharapova said that she never pretended to be someone she was not and would like for Theo to follow the same principles, particularly in the modern world.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice," Sharapova said on the same. "I’ve never tried to pretend to be someone that I’m not. I think authenticity, particularly in today’s society where we are bombarded by so many influences, is the key. All these different influences can very quickly make you want to try to be something you’re not."

She believes it is important for oneself to be curious and show a willingness to constantly grow in life.

"It’s important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say. And continue to be curious. I think that’s so important in life. Always give yourself room to grow," Sharapova added.

