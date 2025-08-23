  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes shares proud message as Russian receives 'well-deserved' honor ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes shares proud message as Russian receives 'well-deserved' honor ahead of Hall of Fame induction

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 23, 2025 08:41 GMT
Frieze Art Fair 2022 - VIP Preview - Source: Getty
Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes at the Frieze Art Fair 2022 - VIP Preview - (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova's fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, heaped praise on the former tennis player as she received her blazer at the International Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Sharapova will be one of the inductees alongside Bob and Mike Bryan, one of the greatest doubles players in the history of the sport.

Ad

Maria Sharapova broke into the upper echelon of women's tennis in 2004 when she won Wimbledon at just 17 years of age. Since then, the Russian has amassed five major titles and became one of the few women to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles.

Besides her success on the court, Sharapova expanded her business portfolio through brand endorsements, appearing in more non-tennis ads than any other player. She topped Forbes' list of highest-paid female athletes from 2005 to 2015. Now retired from tennis, Sharapova continues to make an impact through her ongoing efforts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She will be one of the inductees at the International Hall of Fame, and recently received a blazer as a special honor, sharing the stage with doubles specialists Bob and Mike Bryan. Maria Sharapova shared a carousel of pictures and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram, captioning:

"Full of joy!! 🥹 The beginning of a special weekend 🤍 Thank you, @tennishallofame"
Ad

In the comments, her fiance and successful British auctioneer, Alexander Gilkes, lauded her for her remarkable achievement for the legacy she left.

"Very proud of you. Well deserved recognition"
Sharapova&#039;s fiance Alexander Gilkes heaped praise on her; Instagram - @mariasharapova
Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes heaped praise on her; Instagram - @mariasharapova

Gilkes and Sharapova were first rumored to be dating in 2018, and two years later, they got engaged. The couple also shares a son, Theodore, whom they welcomed on July 1, 2022.

Ad

Maria Sharapova and her fiance once revealed that there's no rush in getting married

Sharapova at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)
Sharapova at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova, the 2012 London Olympic silver medalist, once shared a peek into her personal life in 2024, talking about motherhood and how it made her and her fiance take a step back and focus on their son, Theodore, instead of rushing the wedding.

Ad
"We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet. Perhaps in the next couple of years."

She also shared that the couple hardly gets time off from parenting and work to focus on planning their wedding.

"Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now."

Sharapova and Gilkes often travel to the UK to spend time with the latter's family and sometimes also take vacations as a couple.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications