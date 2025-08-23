Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes shares proud message as Russian receives 'well-deserved' honor ahead of Hall of Fame induction

Maria Sharapova's fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, heaped praise on the former tennis player as she received her blazer at the International Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Sharapova will be one of the inductees alongside Bob and Mike Bryan, one of the greatest doubles players in the history of the sport.Maria Sharapova broke into the upper echelon of women's tennis in 2004 when she won Wimbledon at just 17 years of age. Since then, the Russian has amassed five major titles and became one of the few women to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles.Besides her success on the court, Sharapova expanded her business portfolio through brand endorsements, appearing in more non-tennis ads than any other player. She topped Forbes' list of highest-paid female athletes from 2005 to 2015. Now retired from tennis, Sharapova continues to make an impact through her ongoing efforts.She will be one of the inductees at the International Hall of Fame, and recently received a blazer as a special honor, sharing the stage with doubles specialists Bob and Mike Bryan. Maria Sharapova shared a carousel of pictures and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram, captioning:&quot;Full of joy!! 🥹 The beginning of a special weekend 🤍 Thank you, @tennishallofame&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments, her fiance and successful British auctioneer, Alexander Gilkes, lauded her for her remarkable achievement for the legacy she left.&quot;Very proud of you. Well deserved recognition&quot;Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes heaped praise on her; Instagram - @mariasharapovaGilkes and Sharapova were first rumored to be dating in 2018, and two years later, they got engaged. The couple also shares a son, Theodore, whom they welcomed on July 1, 2022.Maria Sharapova and her fiance once revealed that there's no rush in getting marriedSharapova at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)Maria Sharapova, the 2012 London Olympic silver medalist, once shared a peek into her personal life in 2024, talking about motherhood and how it made her and her fiance take a step back and focus on their son, Theodore, instead of rushing the wedding.&quot;We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet. Perhaps in the next couple of years.&quot; She also shared that the couple hardly gets time off from parenting and work to focus on planning their wedding.&quot;Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now.&quot;Sharapova and Gilkes often travel to the UK to spend time with the latter's family and sometimes also take vacations as a couple.