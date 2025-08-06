Maria Sharapova once revealed why she and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, hadn't tied the knot after spending four years as an engaged couple. The former World No. 1 began dating the British businessman in 2018 and has since given birth to their first child.

Gilkes popped the question to Sharapova in 2020, with the Russian sharing the happy news on social media alongside the heartwarming message that she had "said yes from the first day they met." In April 2022, the five-time Grand Slam champion announced that she was expecting her first child with Gilkes, and the couple celebrated the arrival of their son Theodore in October later that year.

Since the couple hadn't tied the knot by the time of her 2024 interview with People, Maria Sharapova revealed that they had initially planned a grand wedding, which had to be put on hold when she became pregnant with her son. The former World No. 1 shared that they hadn't scheduled a new ceremony and envisioned that they would tie the knot a few years down the line.

"We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet. Perhaps in the next couple of years," Sharapova said.

Sharapova also disclosed that she and Gilkes were in no rush to get married as they embraced the joy of raising Theodore. She added that the Brit was busy making moves as an entrepreneur, so they had their hands full between work and parenting.

"Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now," she added.

Maria Sharapova herself had devoted her attention to her business ventures after ending her tennis career, investing in various companies and joining the Board of Directors of the luxury fashion brand Moncler.

"I was ready for a new chapter in life" - Maria Sharapova on welcoming her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova retired from professional tennis at the 2020 Australian Open, suffering a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic in the first round. In the aforementioned interview, the former World No. 1 opened up about having a healthy distance from the sport when she began a new chapter by welcoming her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.

"I don’t know if any woman ever knows when it’s time to step into a new phase or motherhood, but I feel like I made the choice at the right time. I feel like I have a healthy distance from tennis. I was ready for a new chapter in life," Maria Sharapova said.

Sharapova also shared an insight into her family life, disclosing how she and Gilkes divided their time between California and Europe while raising their son.

"We spend more time in California since having our son, but also my fiancé's British. So we spend summers in Europe," she added.

Maria Sharapova has also been open about the rewarding but challenging experience of juggling motherhood and her career. Nevertheless, she described parenting Theodore as "one of the best things" that's ever happened to her.

