Maria Sharapova shows off her $2,700-worth luxury handbag in latest mirror selfie

Maria Sharapova has proven time and again that she has an impeccable fashion sense on and off the court and her latest mirror selfie is no exception. In a post on social media, she showed a $2,700-worth (via Ferragamo website) luxury handbag.

Sharapova is among the most decorated female tennis players of all time and is a five-time Grand Slam champion. The former World No. 1 Russian is also among an elite list of women’s tennis stars to achieve a singles Career Grand Slam - which is a feat when a player wins each of the four Majors.

Sharapova was one of the most stylish players on the women’s tennis circuit and was widely known for her incredible fashion sense on the court, which was often seen as an inspiration for upcoming players. Though she retired in 2020, the Russian star has maintained her incredible style quotient off the court by often showcasing her style with chic outfits.

In her latest Instagram story, Sharapova posted a black-and-white photo of her fit with a stunning handbag from Italian luxury brand Ferragamo.

Maria Sharapova flaunts her Ferragamo handbag. Source: Instagram

The bag that Sharapova flaunted is the 'Hug bicolor handbag' and retails for a whopping $2,700 on the Ferragamo website.

Sharapova’s impact on fashion has been such in the women’s tennis circuit that players often re-creat her looks. A case in point was at the Australian Open 2025 where Destanee Aiava wore a yellow Nike dress that was very similar to the one that Sharapova donned during her French Open campaign in 2011.

Maria Sharapova steals the limelight at Davos 2025 with her style

Maria Sharapova at CNBC's panel - Source: @mariasharapova on Instagram

Maria Sharapova has become an entrepreneur since retiring from tennis and has launched her brands while also investing in multiple other companies. She is a regular at fashion events, which have allowed her to blend her fashion sense with her line of work. Also, she often takes to social media to share updates on her outfits.

Sharapova was a speaker at the 'Future of Business through Women's Sports Leadership' discussion at CNBC's World Economic Forum 2025, held in Davos, Switzerland. The Russian shared a series of pictures of the many chic outfits she wore during the event, on Instagram.

Maria Sharapova shares a "fit-check" on Instagram. Source: Instagram @mariasharapova

Sharapova is engaged to businessman Alexander Gilkes and the couple welcomed their son Theodore in 2022. The five-time Grand Slam champion shares adorable videos of her son on Instagram and recently shared a video of him playing tennis.

