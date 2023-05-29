Maria Sharapova attended a star-studded weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix. The former tennis World No. 1 mingled with celebrities such as Tom Holland, Neymar, David Harbour, Paddy Holland, and Archie Madekwe at the iconic racing event.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious and glamorous events in the Formula 1 calendar. It attracts many famous faces who flock to the principality to witness the action on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Sharapova, who retired from tennis in 2020 and became a mother in 2021, has been a regular visitor to Monaco over the years. She has also shown interest in motorsports and attended the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami earlier this month.

Fan pages on Twitter shared glimpses of her weekend on social media, posting photos and videos of herself with various celebrities.

"Lady in Pink for a Monaco night," Sharapova News via Twitter.

She posed with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and his brother Paddy Holland. She can be seen hanging out with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, an art dealer and entrepreneur, and Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

She also met Brazilian footballer Neymar.

Sharapova presented the pole position award to Verstappen, who beat his rival Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling race.

Maria Sharapova is now living her life away from tennis with her fiance Gilkes and their son Theodore. She is also involved in various philanthropic and entrepreneurial activities.

Maria Sharapova attends the Formula 1 Accelerate Summit in a black outfit

Maria Sharapova joined the Formula 1 Accelerate Summit at the prestigious Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida.

The summit was a joint effort by Custom Events from WSJ and The Wall Street Journal, and it gathered innovators from sports, entertainment, and business. The goal of the summit was to support the development of motorsports in the United States, where Formula 1 is growing rapidly.

Maria Sharapova was one of the panelists at the summit, and she shared her insights on the positive impact of women in the sports industry. She posted a series of photos from the event on social media.

"Miami☀️ 🌴 !! A morning spent with powerful, smart & beautiful female leaders changing the sports industry one stiletto step at a time. Thank you for having me @f1," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

She donned a long-striped blazer with matching trousers and completed the ensemble with black high-heeled boots and minimalistic jewelry.

