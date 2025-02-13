Maria Sharapova in splits as she disrupts fiancé Alexander Gilkes' peaceful sleep during fun shopping trip

Maria Sharapova recently shared a glimpse of her shopping trip with fiance Alexander Gilkes, showcasing peaceful and hilarious moments at the same time. She frequently goes on outings with her son and her fiance.

Sharapova is arguably one of the most renowned names in the tennis community, considering her notable performances in the sport. She retired in 2020 and has since focused on her family, spending time with her son, Theo, and her fiance Gilkes. Every now and then, the Russian shares updates of her outings and trips with her family on social media.

She recently shared a hilarious clip of disrupting Gilkes' peaceful sleep amid their shopping trip. She took to her Instagram, sharing a video of her partner sleeping peacefully, tucked in a Hasten's mattress, experiencing the Hastens' sleep spa, while they were on a fun shopping spree. Showing the entire mattress section of their shopping location, she wrote in the story:

"Apparently this is the most relaxed Alexander has felt on a shopping trip with me🤷🏻‍♀️"

Following this, she shared a hilarious update of disrupting Gilke's sleep by jumping on the mattress. Connecting to the previous story's caption, she wrote:

"But not for long..."

A few days ago, she also went on an art gallery outing with Theo and Alexander. Along with the frequent updates she shares with her son, the Russian never shies away from talking about experiencing life with him.

Maria Sharapova made her feelings known about her son Theodore

Maria Sharapova started dating Alexander Golkes in 2018, and after two years of togetherness, the couple got engaged in 2020, announcing the special moment on social media. The duo welcomed their son, Theodore, in 2022, and since then, the 37-year-old has frequently talked about him.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel last year, Sharapova spoke about her love for travelling with her son and revealed how she explored the world with her two-year-old.

"It's been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life and I get to teach him and grow with him. I get to learn through his actions and his findings. He's exploring the world and I get to explore with him. He has very long eyelashes and I don't know where they come from but I appreciate them," Maria Sharapova said.

Along with this, she also spoke about her motherhood and mentioned that negotiation skills are significant for parenthood.

"It's going. There's a lot of negotiation skills that go on with parenthood which I didn't know that the negotiations that I learned through my career in business and in the sport that I would apply to parenthood. But I'm learning about that every day. You got to give something to take something."

Along with her family updates, Maria Sharapova also shares posts about her intense workout sessions, and in one of the recent ones, she revealed that she has returned to boxing after a 3 year-hiatus.

