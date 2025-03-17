Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Boris Becker & tennis world react to Mirra Andreeva beating Aryna Sabalenka to win Indian Wells title

Mirra Andreeva's remarkable victory at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has drawn heartwarming messages from Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Boris Becker, and others in the tennis community. Andreeva emerged victorious against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to secure her second consecutive WTA 1000 title.

Just weeks after triumphing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Andreeva delivered a stellar campaign at Indian Wells as she defeated the likes of Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, and Iga Swiatek to advance to the final. In the title clash, the 17-year-old battled back from a set down to claim an impressive 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sabalenka.

Andreeva received an outpouring of congratulatory messages following her stellar triumph. Maria Sharapova praised her compatriot's "well-deserved" win with an endearing message.

"Mirra 💕 Many congratulations!! So poised. So well deserved. 🏆," Sharapova shared.

Victoria Azarenka also applauded the 17-year-old on her impressive victory over Sabalenka.

"Wow Mirra! Incredible 👏🏻," she commented.

Meanwhile, Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams in her final tournament at the 2022 US Open, made a bold prediction about the Russian's ability to triumph at the Wimbledon Championships.

"Mira Andreeva is going to win Wimbledon," Stubbs wrote.

On the other hand, Boris Becker took the opportunity to congratulate Andreeva's coach Conchita Martinez for her role in the Russian's success.

"Congratulations Conchita," he posted.

Mirra Andreeva's victory at Indian Wells also validated Maria Sharapova's belief in her potential to succeed on tour.

"Mirra Andreeva is another talent I'm rooting for, she's one to definitely watch" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova had predicted a "bright future" for Mirra Andreeva before the Russian had even won her first tour-level title. Speaking to the WTA last year, Sharapova foresaw that the 17-year-old would have a "phenomenal" season and praised her sensibility on the court.

The five-time Grand Slam champion reiterated her stance in a recent interview with Pop Sugar, disclosing that she was rooting for Andreeva. Sharapova also called the Russian "one to watch" alongside Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

"Mirra Andreeva is another talent I'm rooting for. She just recently broke into the top 10, so she's one to definitely watch," Sharapova said.

Following her Indian Wells triumph, Mirra Andreeva will be back in action at the Miami Open, where she will aim to secure the coveted Sunshine Double by winning the WTA 1000 event.

