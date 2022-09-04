"Rafa's creativity is fantastic, he's adjusting to every situation fantastically; Carlos is incredible when he's on the front foot" - Marin Cilic compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal

Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to write the fourth chapter of their rivalry on Monday when they face each other in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open.

Ahead of their clash, the 2014 US Open winner spoke highly of the young Spaniard, who currently leads 2-1 head-to-head. Speaking to the press after reaching the Round of 16, the Croatian stated that Alcaraz had improved multiple aspects of his game like court coverage, adjusting to the situation, and mindset.

Cilic also praised the 19-year-old for his creativity, drawing comparisons with Rafael Nadal.

"Yeah, I played him [Carlos Alcaraz] in Estoril last year. What he has improved the most? Court coverage. Another thing is creativity. The creativity is fantastic, maybe the best on the tour. Comparing it with Rafa, for example, Rafa's creativity is fantastic. He's adjusting to every situation fantastically," Cilic said.

"Carlos is incredible when he's on the front foot. He has so many options with the forehand, going big, line, going cross, sliding dropshots. I would say, he has improved the stability in the mindset of playing big points the way he needs to play and trusting the game. Few areas he improved incredibly," he added.

In his third-round match on Saturday, 15th seed Cilic defeated Dan Evans 7-6(11), 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5 in three hours and 59 minutes. The World No. 17 finished with a staggering 26 aces and 74 winners, compared to just four aces and 27 winners from the 20th seed Brit.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and 11 minutes in his third-round match on Saturday night. While the third-seed Spaniard broke Brooksby seven times and hit 46 winners, the 21-year-old American managed to convert only three break points, finishing with only 10 winners.

"It's crazy that Kyrgios says that I'm the favorite to win the tournament" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz during his third-round match at the 2022 US Open.

Around a week before the 2022 US Open kicked off, World No. 25 Nick Kyrgios picked Carlos Alcaraz to win the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

In a press conference after his third-round win on Saturday, Alcaraz returned the favor by saying that the Australian is just as big a contender.

"For me, it's crazy that Kyrgios says that I'm the favorite or I'm going to win the tournament. I would say he's one of the favorites, as well. He has the level. I would say he's more serious, yeah, off the court. I would say he plays unbelievable. Everybody knows that. Yeah, he's one of the favorites to win the tournament, as well," Alcaraz said.

