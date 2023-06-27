Marion Bartoli recently attended the trailer premiere of the movie 'Mission Impossible 7' with Tom Cruise in Abu Dhabi on June 26.

Mission Impossible 7 is the seventh instalment of the blockbuster $3.5 billion-grossing franchise famed for jam-packed action and ever-daring stunts performed by Cruise himself.

The Mission Impossible series follows the globe-trotting adventures of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent, as he undertakes high-risk covert operations.

Bartoli posted several photos and videos of her experience on her Instagram account on Monday, June 26. She was accompanied by her husband, Yahya Boumediene, a Belgian football player.

"And just like that we are reunited @tomcruise @missionimpossible premiere in @mo_emiratespalace Abu Dhabi," Bartoli wrote on Instagram.

Bartoli, who is now 38 years old, has been working as a tennis commentator and coach since her retirement. She also launched her own fashion line in 2016 and her jewellery collection in 2015.

The premiere took place at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi that featured as a backdrop for many famous movies.

A brief look at Marion Bartoli’s tennis career

Marion Bartoli in The Championships - Wimbledon 2013

Marion Bartoli is a retired tennis player from France who achieved a remarkable feat by winning Wimbledon in 2013 without dropping a set. She also made it to the Wimbledon final in 2007, and the French Open semifinals in 2011.

She quit professional tennis soon after her Wimbledon victory, having earned eight singles titles and three doubles titles in her career.

Bartoli played with a unique and intense style on the court. She hit both her forehand and backhand with two hands, which made her shots more powerful and precise.

Bartoli turned pro in 2000 and reached her first WTA final in 2006 at Auckland. She had her breakthrough at Wimbledon in 2007, where she defeated world No. 1 Justine Henin in the semifinals.

She achieved her greatest career accomplishment by winning Wimbledon in 2013, without dropping a set. She also became the first player to win Wimbledon using two-handed strokes on both sides.

Bartoli reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 in January 2012. She also represented France in Fed Cup and Hopman Cup competitions.

Bartoli married Belgian football player Yahya Boumediene in December 2019. Their daughter was born a year later. Bartoli has also been involved in various activities after retiring from tennis.

Poll : 0 votes