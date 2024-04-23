Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova recently announced that she and her husband, Stepan Simek, are headed for a divorce, after less than two years of marriage.

Vondrousova got engaged to her long-time beau, Simek, in August 2021, just a couple of weeks after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She shared the news on social media, posing with her partner and showing off her ring.

"My forever," Marketa Vondrousova wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year later, in July 2022, the couple exchanged vows at Chateau Mcely in the presence of their loved ones.

In her recent statement, Marketa Vondrousova said that her relationship with Stepan Simek “just didn’t work out” so the couple filed for divorce. As per reports, the pair reached an agreement over the division of property. Simek also moved out of their apartment with their pet cat Frankie a while ago.

"It just didn't work out for us. Now we are formally resolving the divorce, but we have agreed on everything," she told Blesk.cz.

Like the 2023 Wimbledon champion, Simek too played tennis during his junior years, which is when they reportedly started dating. He, however, did not pursue the sport professionally due to injuries.

Marketa Vondrousova shared a heart-warming moment with Stepan Simek and her sister Julie at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Vondrousova pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Marketa Vondrousova got a second bit at the cherry last year, when she won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, four years after coming up short in the final of the French Open.

Her sister Julie and husband Stepan were present in the stadium to witness the unforgettable moment. The Czech rushed to the player’s box and tightly embraced the duo.

While revisiting the moment during her Wimbledon press conference, Vondrousova joked that Simek cried “for the first time in eight years.” She, however, recalled that the 27-year-old also cried when they got married.

"He's like this all the time (smiling). I think when I came to the box, he cried. I saw him after, and he cried a lot. I think that's the first emotion I saw him over the eight years," she said, laughing.

"I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years, so... That's it," she said at the time.

Marketa Vondrousova recently competed at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she reached the semifinals after defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Despite the unfortunate personal circumstances that have since come to light, the 24-year-old is expected to compete at the ongoing Madrid Open. She is the seventh seed at the tournament.