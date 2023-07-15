Marketa Vondrousova’s historic Wimbledon triumph hasn’t been the only highlight of her campaign at SW19. Her pet cat Frankie has also grabbed headlines during the fortnight. The Czech tennis player has now revealed how she is planning to celebrate the big victory with her beloved pet.

On Saturday, July 15, Vondrousova lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon by defeating repeat finalist Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. This was the 24-year-old's third victory over the Tunisian this season.

She previously won in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open and the third round of Indian Wells.

The Czech had her friends and family, including her doubles partner Miriam Kolodziejova, sister Julie, and husband Stepan Simek, cheering for her from the player’s box during the final.

Interestingly, the 24-year-old’s sister and husband did not attend her initial clashes. Vondrousova had conveyed that Simek was taking care of their pet Sphynx cat, Frankie, and was thus unable to travel. She later hilariously confirmed that her husband had arranged for a cat sitter so that he could attend the final.

Following her triumph, Marketa Vondrousova gave updates on how her cat was holding up in the absence of both parents. She also revealed her plan of spoiling Frankie with a meal of 'good fish' to celebrate her Wimbledon heroics.

“I think I'm going to buy her some good fish. She's with the cat sitter now. My mom is coming tomorrow to watch her. Yeah, she has to wait for us,” the Czech said, smiling, in her post-match press conference.

“I think she doesn't really care what's happening. But, yeah, I'm going to buy her something good,” she added.

Marketa Vondrousova creates history with Wimbledon 2023 triumph

Marketa Vondrousova in the post-match press conference at Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova’s previous best result at Wimbledon was the second round in 2021. She was thus stunned by her campaign and stated that she entered the tournament with no expectations.

“I would say 'crazy', for sure. As I said, I didn't play well before on grass. When we were coming here, I was like, ‘Okay, just play without stress, just try to win a couple of matches'. Then this happened,” the player said, reflecting on her journey.

“It's unbelievable. I think nobody would have told you this before when we were coming here that I even have a chance to win. I was unseeded. I mean, it's such a crazy journey. I can't believe it still,” she added.

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, and Ons Jabeur en route to the Wimbledon 2023 title.

This was the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist’s second Grand Slam final appearance. She previously featured in the final of the 2019 French Open, where she was outclassed by former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Vondrousova created history by becoming the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon Championships. The former World No. 14 entered the tournament ranked World No. 42 — the low ranking was mainly due to her injury-plagued 2022 season. She will, however, be seen at a career-high ranking of World No. 10 come Monday.