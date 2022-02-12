Marseille 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Open 13 Provence

The 30th edition of the Open 13 Provence will be held from 14-20 February in Marseille, France. It is one of the three ATP 250 tournaments scheduled for next week, with the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and the Delray Beach Open also taking place.

The upcoming edition will be spearheaded by World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. With a host of top-20 stars in the field, fans will get to witness some high-octane action over the course of the week.

Here's all the information you need to know about next week's ATP Marseille:

What is the Open 13 Provence in Marseille?

Held in the Mediterranean coastal city of Marseille, the Open 13 Provence is one of five ATP tournaments hosted by France annually. The ATP 250 event remains one of the most prominent tournaments in the European indoor season before the tour moves to North America.

Six Frenchman have gone on to lift the trophy since its inception in 1993. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon are two of those among the active players.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won the tournament last year but has opted not to participate this season.

Venue

The tournament will be played at the Palais des sports de Marseille in the French city.

Players

Andrey Rublev is the second seed in Marseille.

Having tasted glory on these courts in 2019 and 2020, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to lay his hands on the Marseille trophy for the third time in his career.

The Greek began the year with a semifinal at the Australian Open and has reached the final in Rotterdam this week. Tsitsipas will be eager to carry that momentum into Open 13.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev has been seeded second. After an unexpected early exit at Melbourne Park, the Russian has made the last four in Rotterdam and will hope to do well in Marseille as well.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has made a brilliant start to the year. Following his ATP Cup title for Canada and runs to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and semifinals in Rotterdam, expectations will be high from the 21-year-old.

Fourth seed Aslan Karatsev has endured a tough time since triumphing in Sydney at the start of the year. The Russian will be keen to put his woes behind him and get back to winning ways at this tournament.

The draw also features former champions Tsonga and Simon, both of whom have received wildcards for this edition. The two will face off in the opener, making it a must-watch match.

Richard Gasquet, Lucas Pouille, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Hugo Gaston and Corentin Moutet are some of the other French players the home fans will look forward to watching.

Schedule

The top four seeds - Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime and Karatsev - have all received a first-round bye and will begin their campaigns in the Round of 16.

Fifth seed Ilya Ivashka takes on Slovakia's Norbert Gombos while sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor meets French wildcard Lucas Pouille in the first round. Seventh seed Alexei Popyrin and eighth seed Gianluca Mager kick off their challenges against Benjamin Bonzi and Kamil Majchzrak respectively.

However, all eyes will likely lie on the aforementioned clash between Tsonga and Simon.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the upcoming edition of Open 13 is €545,200 while the singles winners will collect a cheque worth €58,470.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch the action live on Tennis TV while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra