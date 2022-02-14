Marseille Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

The 30th edition of the 2022 Marseille Open, also known as Open 13 Provence, is set to take place from February 14 to 20.

The main draw action will begin on Monday while the qualification rounds are already underway. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was the defending champion, but chose not to participate in the tournament this year.

World No. 4 and two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed. The Greek was gunning for his third consecutive title here last year after winning it in 2019 and 2020, but his title defense came to an end in the quarterfinals. He reached the final of the Rotterdam Open over the weekend, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Andrey Rublev is seeded second and enters the tournament on the heels of a semifinal showing at the Rotterdam Open. He was the defending champion there, but also lost to Auger-Aliassime, who is the third seed at the Marseille Open.

Auger-Aliassime has been playing incredibly well this year. He led Canada to their maiden ATP Cup title, reached the Australian Open quarterfinals and won his first career title in Rotterdam as well.

Aslan Karatsev, who is seeded fourth here, made a strong start to the season by winning the Sydney Tennis Classic, but it all went downhill from there. The Russian made a third-round exit from the Australian Open, followed by back-to-back opening round losses at the Maharashtra Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Karatsev will be aiming to get his season back on track at the Marseille Open.

The draw also features Ilya Ivashka, Tallon Griekspoor, Alexei Popyrin, Gianluca Mager, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille.

Marseille Open 2022 Schedule

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round and will commence their challenge in Marseille from Wednesday onwards. Day 1 of the tournament will see the completion of the last few qualifying matches, along with three singles and two doubles matches.

Home favorite Richard Gasquet will take on Mikael Ymer, while Ilya Ivashka squares off against Norbert Gombos. Stefano Travaglia will take on Henri Laaksonen in his first-round match.

Marseille Open 2022: Livestream details

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the favorites to win the title.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites.

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the UK can watch the competition live on Amazon Prime Video.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

