  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Marta Kostyuk
  • Marta Kostyuk hits the beach in orange swimwear, quickly embraces vacation life after emotional message about ending 2025 season

Marta Kostyuk hits the beach in orange swimwear, quickly embraces vacation life after emotional message about ending 2025 season

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:55 GMT
Marta Kosytuk at Taste of Tennis Miami 2024 (Source: Getty)
Marta Kosytuk at Taste of Tennis Miami 2024 (Source: Getty)

Marta Kostyuk appeared both ecstatic and relaxed as she soaked in a picturesque seaside setting, days after suggesting that her time in the 2025 tennis season has come to an end. The 23-year-old Ukrainian, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 16 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, sported orange swimwear as she let herself loose on a sandy beach and sang along to a hit from Australian alternative/indie artist Vance Joy.

Ad

Currently ranked 28th, Kostyuk took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 15, and shared her overall takeaway from her performances and results through the 2025 tennis season so far. Thankful to her team for helping her maintain a top 30 spot through the year despite a major injury scare, the Ukrainian wrote:

"This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career. It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me. There were weeks when I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play, and moments that tested me in every possible way. But somehow, we always found a way through, and that’s thanks to the people around me"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She went on to paint a rather concerning picture of life in the uppermost echelons of the tennis world, claiming that it's a "self-centered world".

"This year also made me look at tennis differently. It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself," Kostyuk added, shortly before concluding the written part of her post.
Ad

Fast forward to Saturday, October 18, and the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist posted an Instagram Reel where, singing along to Vance Joy's "Riptide" while sporting orange swimwear, she shared her delight at spending time by the sea somewhere in the Maldives. Kostyuk captioned the post:

"This is the good part 😌"
Ad

Marta Kostyuk suffered injury scare at National Bank Open; Ukrainian impressed at US Open before disappointing Asian swing

Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)
Marta Kostyuk at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)

In August this year, Marta Kostyuk, while playing a second-round match at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open against Daria Kasatkina, fell on her racket, with the subsequent impact adversely affecting her wrist. Even though she finished the match and eventually reached the quarterfinals of the hardcourt event, where she retired mid-match as she trailed Elena Rybakina.

Ad

Later, in an interview with Vogue Ukraine, the 23-year-old briefly recalled how the injury (torn ligament) ended up impacting her Cincinnati Open campaign, during which she pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament ahead of her third-round encounter against Iga Swiatek.

"I had a difficult period," Marta Kostyuk said. (translated from Ukrainian)

However, the Ukrainian surprisingly recovered in time for this year's US Open, where she she reached the last eight for the first time before suffering a three-set loss to Karolina Muchova. Her subsequent outings in the Asian swing though, were disappointing. In Beijing, Marta Kostyuk was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the fourth round and in Wuhan, she was ousted in the first round itself, once more coming up short against Muchova.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications