Marta Kostyuk hits the beach in orange swimwear, quickly embraces vacation life after emotional message about ending 2025 season

Marta Kostyuk appeared both ecstatic and relaxed as she soaked in a picturesque seaside setting, days after suggesting that her time in the 2025 tennis season has come to an end. The 23-year-old Ukrainian, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 16 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, sported orange swimwear as she let herself loose on a sandy beach and sang along to a hit from Australian alternative/indie artist Vance Joy.Currently ranked 28th, Kostyuk took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 15, and shared her overall takeaway from her performances and results through the 2025 tennis season so far. Thankful to her team for helping her maintain a top 30 spot through the year despite a major injury scare, the Ukrainian wrote:&quot;This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career. It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me. There were weeks when I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play, and moments that tested me in every possible way. But somehow, we always found a way through, and that’s thanks to the people around me&quot;She went on to paint a rather concerning picture of life in the uppermost echelons of the tennis world, claiming that it's a &quot;self-centered world&quot;.&quot;This year also made me look at tennis differently. It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself,&quot; Kostyuk added, shortly before concluding the written part of her post.Fast forward to Saturday, October 18, and the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinalist posted an Instagram Reel where, singing along to Vance Joy's &quot;Riptide&quot; while sporting orange swimwear, she shared her delight at spending time by the sea somewhere in the Maldives. Kostyuk captioned the post:&quot;This is the good part 😌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarta Kostyuk suffered injury scare at National Bank Open; Ukrainian impressed at US Open before disappointing Asian swingMarta Kostyuk at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)In August this year, Marta Kostyuk, while playing a second-round match at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open against Daria Kasatkina, fell on her racket, with the subsequent impact adversely affecting her wrist. Even though she finished the match and eventually reached the quarterfinals of the hardcourt event, where she retired mid-match as she trailed Elena Rybakina.Later, in an interview with Vogue Ukraine, the 23-year-old briefly recalled how the injury (torn ligament) ended up impacting her Cincinnati Open campaign, during which she pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament ahead of her third-round encounter against Iga Swiatek.&quot;I had a difficult period,&quot; Marta Kostyuk said. (translated from Ukrainian)However, the Ukrainian surprisingly recovered in time for this year's US Open, where she she reached the last eight for the first time before suffering a three-set loss to Karolina Muchova. Her subsequent outings in the Asian swing though, were disappointing. In Beijing, Marta Kostyuk was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the fourth round and in Wuhan, she was ousted in the first round itself, once more coming up short against Muchova.