Marta Kostyuk reacts to meeting Roger Federer in Monaco

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk had a memorable encounter with Swiss legend Roger Federer in Monaco.

Kostyuk is currently based in Monaco, where she trains with her mother and former professional Talina Beiko.

Federer has been spending time with his family in Dubai and Switzerland after retirement and recently visited Monaco.

Kostyuk was thrilled to meet Federer and share a moment with him. She posted a picture of them smiling together on her Instagram story on Friday, June 9, and tagged him with the teary-eyed emoji.

The 20-year-old had a disappointing exit from the 2023 French Open women's singles after losing to the second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets. Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Sabalenka after the match, citing the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Kostyuk’s gesture sparked boos from the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which she later condemned as embarrassing.

"I never said I hate Aryna Sabalenka, I just don't respect her because of her position in the war" - Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk did not mince words when she spoke about Aryna Sabalenka and her role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying that she had “no respect” for the Belarusian at all.

Kostyuk and Sabalenka faced each other in the opening round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, with the latter winning 6-3, 6-2. At her press conference later, the World No. 28 commented on the statements Sabalenka had made about her earlier, where she had said that she was not bothered by Kostyuk’s hatred for her.

“She said that I hate her. I never said publicly nor privately nor to anyone that I hate Aryna Sabalenka or any of the players. I just don’t respect her because of her position in all of – in this [Russia-Ukraine war],” Kostyuk said.

Aryna Sabalenka has repeatedly said that she doesn’t want sports and politics to mix.

Sabalenka’s bid for a second Grand Slam title ended in a dramatic semi-final defeat by Karolina Muchova at the French Open. The world number two from Belarus, who claimed her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, was on the verge of victory at 5-2 and a match point in the third set.

However, Muchova, who is ranked 43rd, saved the match point and rallied to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 in a marathon match that lasted over three hours.

