"Martina Hingis didn't deserve it" - Mirra Andreeva on feeling "sad" watching crowd go against Swiss in 1999 French Open final against Steffi Graf

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva has said that Martina Hingis didn't deserve to have the crowd against her in the 1999 Roland Garros final loss to Steffi Graf.

Recalling Hingis' loss to Graf in the 1999 Roland Garros final, Andreeva said:

"The final of Roland Garros against Steffi Graf, I watched this match. I don't know, I felt so bad for her. Of course, Steffi Graf was also an amazing player. She played really good."

"I don't know, I felt really sad watching her kind of, I don't know, all this crowd was on her. I watched this match several times. Every time I feel the same way, that she didn't really deserve it."

Andreeva, 16, continues to make uncharterered territory in Melbourne. She saved a match point to down Diane Parry in a third-set supertiebreak to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Parry, 21, won the opening set for the loss of just one game, but Andreeva did likewise to force a decider. The Frenchwoman was on the cusp of victory, twice serving for the match, including a match point at 5-2, 40-30 on Andreeva's serve.

However, the Russian retrieved both breaks but failed to serve out the match herself. A supertiebreak ensued, where Andreeva closed out victory in two hours and 23 minutes. In her post-match press conference, the 16-year-old said about her similarities to Hingis' game:

"I actually watched a lot of her matches. I heard that people compare me to her. I really like the way she plays. But I think we're a bit different in a way that she plays smart."

She added:

"She kind of reads the game. I feel like she's a bit more aggressive. She's not afraid to go to the net. Me, I prefer to stay on the baseline. If I have an opportunity, I go to the net of course. I feel like when she played, she always wanted to go in front. She always wanted to go to the net to finish the point. Me, I mean, I can finish the point on the baseline, I feel okay.

Mirra Andreeva will face one of WTA doubles No. 1 Storm Hunter or Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinal.

"It's really tough to win seven matches in a row" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva doesn't think that she has achieved anything special despite reaching a Grand Slam fourth round at the age of 16.

The young Russian said that she enjoys travelling around the world and hasn't had much time to think about it. Nevertheless, she added that it will be a big deal if she goes on to win the title. She said in her aforementioned press conference:

"I like being here. I like to travel all over the world. ... But I didn't really have time to think what's happening. I don't think it's a big deal. I mean, fourth round, yes, I'm 16, maybe it's a bit new. Honestly, I don't think that I did something amazing. I'm just trying to win a match. I'm just trying to fight."

"Fourth round is nothing. Maybe if I win a slam, I have to win three more matches, and it's really tough to win seven matches in a row. I don't think that I did something incredible. I have time to do it, I hope."

Mirra Andreeva has dropped one set in three rounds in Melbourne.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi