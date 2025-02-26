Martina Navratilova accuses $228.3B-worth Jeff Bezos of greed after controversial Washington Post move

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos following the American billionaire's decision to bring a significant shift to the opinion page of the Washington Post. The iconic newspaper is owned by Nash Holdings LLC, a private investment company that happens to be owned by Bezos.

Ad

$228.3 billion worth (according to Forbes) Bezos recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the Washington Post will be writing in favor of 'personal liberties' and 'free markets'.

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others."

Ad

Trending

The 61-year-old opened up about the importance of having freedom, which in his opinion is the driving factor behind creativity, invention, and prosperity, in America. He then revealed that David Shipley had stepped away from his role as the Editorial page editor as a result of these changes.

"I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan shared Bezos' tweet on their page, which found its way to Martina Navratilova, who slammed the American entrepreneur accusing him of greed.

"Obeying in advance- exactly the opposite of what should be happening. I guess Jeff wants more $….," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Incidentally, this is not the first time Navratilova has slammed the Amazon founder.

"A whole new level of corruption" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump's wife, Melania, over $40 million deal

Martina Navratilova- Source: Getty

It was recently announced that Jeff Bezos' Amazon had reportedly struck a deal with Donald Trump's wife, Melania, for a documentary, worth $40 million. A user on X shared details about the deal from the Wall Street Journal and wrote:

Ad

"Melania pitched her documentary idea to Bezos over dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Amazon agreed to pay $40M—with more than 70% going to her. And her agent has been trying to sell "sponsorships" for the film—starting at $10M—to CEOs at the inauguration. Buyers would get thanked in the credits and be invited to the premiere."

Ad

However, these reports drew the ire of Martina Navratilova, who reposted the tweet and lashed out at the deal. It is worth noting that Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump had some tensions in the past, which seemed to have been sorted out.

"Beyond grifting- this a whole new level of corruption #shameless."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova also called the deal a "legal bribe" to Donald Trump's team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback