Martina Navratilova says Donald Trump is following 'Hitler blueprint' with new executive order on interpreting US law

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time women's singles champion, has once again taken to social media to comment on President Trump's latest executive order. The 47th President of the US pronounced in a new directive that only he, the president, and the attorney general of the US, can determine "what the law is".

Consistent with the new administration's series of orders and declarations, the announcement has divided opinion in the US. Trump recently appointed Pam Bondi as the US attorney general.

Bondi is a prominent member of the republican party and served as the Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is located in the same state, so the two Floridians are well-acquainted.

Never shy in voicing her opinion, Navratilova took to her Twitter (formerly X) account to give her response to the latest news from the White House. She asked:

"Which would make Pam Bondi the second most powerful person in our country. Right Vance??"

Navratilova is making the point that J.D. Vance, the vice president of the US, is constitutionally the president's second-in-command. At face value, Trump's new executive order implies that, in fact, Bondi would fulfill that role since the edict hands her the power to decide what is lawful in the US in the president's absence.

In an attempt to head off criticism that arose, the White House later issued an explanatory note, in which it sought to clarify the parameters of the order. According to cnn.com:

“The President and the Attorney General (subject to the President’s supervision and control) will interpret the law for the executive branch, instead of having separate agencies adopt conflicting interpretations.”

The 67-year-old Navratilova drew her own conclusions about Donald Trump's intentions. The Czech tennis legend, who is now a naturalized US citizen, went on to claim:

"I think Trump is following the Hitler blueprint for complete control of our country."

Navratilova has long been a champion of civil rights in the US. She has also supported the women, gay, and trans community, which have come under fire since the new administration took power in January.

Martina Navratilova has been a highly visible critic of Donald Trump since his first term in office

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's view of Donald Trump is well-documented. In September 2017, during Trump's first presidential term, she appeared on The Late Late Show's YouTube channel and didn't hold back in her criticism of the New York businessman. She said:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things," she said (0:10 onwards).

The tennis legend has also accused the president on several occasions of being dishonest. In December 2024 she again took to her X account, to declare her view of the president:

"A lying liar, and the lies he lies about"

Navratilova remains a consequential voice in tennis and wider circles. She has 455,000 followers on X. As a tennis player her achievements were unsurpassed: she was World No. 1 for 332 weeks and won 167 singles titles. She also achieved 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

