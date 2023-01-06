Martina Navratilova adds meeting 'amazing' Viola Davis to her bucket list

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she thoroughly enjoyed listening to the audio biography of American actor Viola Davis.

It started with American attorney Lisa Bloom asking her social media followers to read the novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. Former World No. 1 Navratilova immediately showed interest, saying that she needed "respite from political books and biographies."

However, the 18-time Grand Slam champion added that she had to first finish listening to the Academy Award winner Davis' "unbelievable" biography. While recommending the book to everyone, Navratilova also stated that she was adding meeting the phenomenal actor to her bucket list.

"Have to first finish LISTENING to Viola Davis unbelievable voice reading her biography- what an amazing woman!!! Highly recommend and I must one day meet her! Add this to my bucket list," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer once again

Martina Navratilova confident of her recovery

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. The legendary American player had already beaten the disease in 2010 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She made a full recovery after receiving radiation therapy. However, the disease reared its ugly head once again and on and she announced on January 2 that she was suffering from Stage 1 throat and breast cancer.

In a statement on her official website, the 66-year-old stated that she noticed a lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals a couple of months ago. She later said that although it will be tough, she was ready to fight the problem with all her might.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got," she said.

Martina Navratilova took to social media to thank her fans and everyone who wished her luck with the treatment.

"Needless to say, my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:) Xoxoxo," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo

On the positive side, researcher and CEO of the American Cancer Society Dr. Karen E. Knudsen suggested that due to early detection of the disease, the chances of the tennis icon's recovery were extremely high.

"It's actually less uncommon than you think for individuals to be diagnosed with more than one cancer over their lifetime. It does make treatment a little more complicated but the bright light is that she was able to identify both cancers at early stage. With that throat cancer, the identification at early Stage 1 gives her a highly favorable prognosis," Knudsen said.

