Tennis icon Martina Navratilova was recently diagnosed with early stages of throat and breast cancer. The American's news had the tennis world pouring in well wishes for the former World No. 1. Navratilova's former model wife, Julia Lemigova, assured her partner that she is not alone in fighting the deadly disease.

As per reports, Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage 1 throat and breast cancer. In a statement, the 66-year-old said that her cancer is still treatable and she is hopeful of a favorable outcome.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” said the 66-year-old in a statement. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Lemigova, 50, turned to social media to post a picture of Navratilova alongside their pet dog. The Russian thanked everyone for their wishes before lending her support to her partner.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this," Lemigova captioned her tweet.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner first discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Tour Finals, at the end of last year. After undergoing testing, doctors stated that the multiple Grand Slam winner has human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer, a treatable form of the illness. Navratilova's treatment is expected to begin next week in New York City.

"Thank you all for your support" - Martina Navratilova thanks her well-wishers

2021 WTA Finals - Previews

Martina Navratilova's revelation of her breast and throat cancer diagnosis had her fans from all over the world sending her well wishes. The tennis world, including the likes of Eugenie Bouchard, Billie Jean King, and Chris Evert, a cancer survivor herself, sent their warm wishes and extended their support for the 66-year-old.

After the American confirmed her cancer diagnosis, Martina Navratilova expressed gratitude for all the kind comments she received on social media from her friends, family, and fans. Admitting that she had received bountiful messages and texts from many fans, followers, and even the tennis world.

"Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)Xoxoxo

This is the second time in her life that Navratilova has been diagnosed with cancer. The Czech-American was first diagnosed with cancer in 2010 but made a full recovery with radiation treatment.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes