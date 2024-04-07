Martina Navratilova and Andy Murray's mother Judy endorse JK Rowling's take on protecting women's rights against changes to accommodate trans women

Martina Navratilova and Andy Murray's mother Judy recently voiced their support for British author J.K. Rowling's stance on safeguarding women's rights amid the evolving landscape of accommodating transgender women in sports.

Rowling has been vocal about her inhibitions about transgender individuals and she often expresses her opinions on social media. Recently, she took to social media and stated that gender-affirming surgeries, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) cannot change a person's gender.

"I do not believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies. I believe the ideology that preaches those tenets has caused, and continues to cause, very real harm to vulnerable people," Rowling posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rowling also voiced her strong opposition to the idea of dismantling women's rights and protections to accommodate transgender women. She argued that transgender women maintain the physical advantages of speed and strength typically associated with men. In her view, the safety and rights of women should take precedence over the desire for validation by transgender women.

"I am strongly against women's and girls' rights and protections being dismantled to accommodate trans-identified men, for the very simple reason that no study has ever demonstrated that trans-identified men don't have exactly the same pattern of criminality as other men, and because, however they identify, men retain their advantages of speed and strength. In other words, I think the safety and rights of girls and women are more important than those men's desire for validation," she added.

Read the full post below:

Expand Tweet

Reacting to J.K. Rowling's stance on protecting women's rights, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova and former World No. 1 Andy Murray's mother Judy, who have always opposed transgender athletes competing in women's sports, took to social media to support the British author's views.

"Right on JK !!!" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Preach," Judy posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova supported JK Rowling after she slammed haters for calling her names and refusing to promote her books

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press

J.K. Rowling has faced significant backlash over the years for her views on transgender people, with many accusing her of being transphobic. Earlier this year, a person who claimed to work in a bookstore stated that they would not promote Rowling's books because they felt that the author was "transphobic and ableist trash."

“I would like @jk_rowling to know that I work at a bookstore and I make sure to spine-out her gods-awful books as much as possible, rather than front-face them out. We don’t promote transphobic and ableist trash while My Queer a** is around ^_^.”

J.K. Rowling took to social media and responded to the criticisms, sarcastically stating that the individual refusing to promote her books would lead to an end to her career.

"That's my career over, then," Rowling posted.

Martina Navratilova subsequently voiced her support for Rowling,

"Ha!" Navratilova posted.

Poll : Do you agree with JK Rowling's take on protecting women's rights against changes to accommodate trans women? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion