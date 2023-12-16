Martina Navratilova blasts former US President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani for dodging their respective testimonies

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her disdain for former US President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who both refused to testify in their respective civil trials this week.

Navratilova has been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration for years. She recently shared an article by HuffPost about Giuliani’s refusal to testify in his defamation case in Washington, where he is sued by two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of committing voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Giuliani had told reporters that he would "definitively clear" his name by taking the stand. But on Thursday, he changed his mind and did not appear in court. He had already admitted in a court filing that he had made false statements about the plaintiffs, who are seeking damages for the threats and harassment they endured as a result of Giuliani’s lies.

Navratilova also previously called Trump a "coward" for his decision to back out of his second testimony in his civil fraud trial in New York, where he is accused of defrauding banks and insurers by inflating his assets.

Navratilova posted a tweet on Friday, December 15, calling out Trump and Giuliani for dodging their respective testimonies.

"Funny how all these blowhards like the orange guy (Trump) and the hair color guy (Giuliani) back out when they would be under oath. Wonder what that means," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova raises alarms over potential impact on women and non-white communities with Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential prospects

Martina Navratilova recently expressed concern that a potential future term for Donald Trump could negatively impact certain communities.

Navratilova's recent comments stemmed from a tweet highlighting a Texas woman's urgent need for abortion care unavailable in her state. An X (formerly Twitter) user raised the alarm about potential risks to women's healthcare access if Trump were re-elected in 2024.

"If Trump wins the 2024 election, every pregnant woman in America -- red state, blue state, purple state, wherever -- will be at risk, just as Kate Cox was in Texas. Abstaining from the election or wasting your vote on a 3rd party says you don't give a damn about women like Kate," the tweet read.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion said that if Trump became president again, it would be a disaster for women and non-white people.

"It will be war on all women and all non white people," the 67-year-old said.

