  Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump "a beaten man" as US President walks away from questions after fruitless Vladimir Putin meeting

Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump "a beaten man" as US President walks away from questions after fruitless Vladimir Putin meeting

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 17, 2025 06:01 GMT
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (background), Martina Navratilova (inset), Sources: Getty
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (background), Martina Navratilova (inset), Sources: Getty

Martina Navratilova delivered a stinging reaction to Donald Trump dodging questions from reporters after his recent meeting with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Trump, currently serving his second term as US President, has repeatedly attacked the Democrats over their failure to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but he himself has seen little success in his own attempts at brokering peace.

Trump and Putin met at a summit in Alaska on Friday, August 15. However, the leaders of the world powers, despite their interaction, couldn't agree to a concrete agreement of peace between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, Putin demanded greater Russian control over Ukrainian territory and a scrapping of the ceasefire demand placed on Russia by Ukraine and its European allies.

Soon after the summit ended, reporters attempted to get Trump's views on his meeting with Putin. Here, the US President, wearing a rather dejected look, chose to leave, dodging the questions altogether. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who ascended to World No. 1 in both singles and doubles during her playing days, subsequently questioned Trump's "body language", writing on X:

"The body language of a beaten man…"
Martina Navratilova agrees with 'national security breach' opinion as government papers found left behind in Alaskan hotel after Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting

Martina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Martina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

As reported by NPR, sensitive US government documents pertaining to the details of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting were bizarrely left behind on the printer of an Alaskan hotel. Upon noticing the report, an X user reacted to it, opining that the development amounts to a much more significant 'national security breach' by the Trump administration compared to the actions of Hillary Clinton.

"Bigger national security breach than anything Hillary ever did and it won't even be a story by tomorrow. I don't make the rules, folks," the user wrote.

18-time singles Major champion Martina Navratilova, reacting to the user's post, wrote:

"As I was saying …"
Trump has seemingly given into Putin's demands, later telling Ukraine's President Volodymy Zelenskyy that he agrees with Putin on the Russian's ceasefire-scrapping demand. This is a drastic U-turn in Trump's own stance, as prior to his meeting with Putin at the Alaska summit, he had voiced support for the ceasefire.

According to a Reuters report, a source has claimed that Zelenskyy has already rejected Putin's demand for Russia's desire to control more Ukrainian territory, which was communicated to him by Trump.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

