Martina Navratilova congratulates Sue Barker on her Lifetime Achievement Award at Action Women of the Year

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova took to social media to congratulate former Wimbledon television presenter Sue Barker after she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Action Women of the Year.

Barker, a former French Open champion, retired from Wimbledon presenting duties at the end of the 2022 edition. She presented at the prestigious event for almost 30 years before calling it quits. Navratilova congratulated all the winners at the Action Women of the Year ceremony but gave a special mention to Barker.

"Congrats to all but especially Sue Barker!!!" wrote Navratilova.

In a recent interview, Barker revealed that she did not want to 'do a Roger Federer' at the 2022 Wimbledon.

"I remember all the champions were there and I was really crying because the more they cheered, the more I cried. And I looked over at Roger because let’s face it, why wouldn’t you?" Said Sue Barker.

"And I looked over at Roger Federer and I remember every time I’ve interviewed and I always ask him ‘What is the best moment of your career?’ He said ‘Winning my first Wimbledon, it’s what I dreamed of.’ And he said ‘But you made me cry and all I have is I’m blubbing and that’s all my memory.’ And I looked at him and I thought I’m not going to do a Roger,” she laughed.

"I had such high hopes for the internet when it first came out" - Martina Navratilova on the impact of social media

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova high-fives a ball kid at the 2022 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova is very active on social media platforms, especially Twitter, and is not afraid to speak her mind and give her opinion on numerous topics including racism, feminism, and politics.

She mentioned that she had high hopes for social media and the internet when it first came out. She revealed that she thought people would share truths and facts with the world. Martina accepts that there are both upsides and downsides to it, but believes it could still be used for good and shine bright lights on issues.

"I had such high hopes for the internet when it first came out. I was like, 'This is great, now you can spread the truth around the world so quickly.' But then you can also spread lies around the world so quickly...It's been a plus and a minus. But now I think we just need to keep using it for good and just keep shining the light," Martina Navratilova opined.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1730 votes