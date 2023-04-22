Martina Navratilova continues to hit out at Elon Musk amidst blue tick-removal controversy

Martina Navratilova has once again lashed out at American entrepreneur Elon Musk for the laxity surrounding Twitter ever since he became the CEO of the social networking company.

After becoming CEO, Musk tweeted that "the bird is freed" and that "good times" shall "roll," creating huge expectations among the public. However, six months into his tenure, the business magnate has made some questionable decisions, leaving many users in dismay.

A user recently stated that Musk has not done anything with Twitter that suggests a "basic level of intelligence."

"We were told that Elon was a genius but absolutely nothing that he's done with Twitter has suggested a very basic level of intelligence. It's been blunder after blunder, no grand plan, not one innovation or change that most Twitter users would say was good for the platform," they tweeted.

Martina Navratilova responded by agreeing with the views put forth.

"That pretty much sums it up," she wrote.

This is not the first time Navratilova has lashed out at Musk. She criticized the billionaire's announcement in November, charging $8 per month for blue ticks on Twitter.

"I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me," she tweeted.

Two months ago, the former World No. 1 also stated that there had been a sudden surge in political right-wing posts on her feed and that it coincided with Musk's takeover.

"Why am I getting tweets on my feed from right wingers , Fox News etc?!? I didn’t want that on my feed. Never happened until Musk took over,WTAF?!?," Navratilova wrote.

"They appear on my line without talking to me directly. Not commenting on my tweets or to me. Understand now? That didn’t used to happen and it is happening. I didn’t change my feed. It was apparently changed for me… that’s the point," she added.

Martina Navratilova takes yet another dig at Elon Musk following his demands to defund NPR

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has taken another dig at Elon Musk following his demands to defund National Public Radio (NPR).

A dispute between Twitter and NPR emerged recently, with the former flagging NPR for being state-affiliated media. Adding fire to the flames, the Twitter CEO called for NPR to be defunded.

"Defund @NPR," Musk tweeted.

Navratilova reacted to Musk's tweet by writing:

"Petty beyond belief."

Martina Navratilova retired from professional tennis in 2006 after winning a whopping 59 Majors titles, including 18 in singles.

