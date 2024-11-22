Martina Navratilova criticizes Donald Trump's cabinet pick Tulsi Gabbard as religious claims come to light

On Wednesday, November 20, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointed Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard recently claimed that some people dislike her due to her religious beliefs, calling them "demons." Subsequently, tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized Gabbard for her remarks.

Tulsi Gabbard is the daughter of Hawai‘i State Senator Mike Gabbard and Carol Porter Gabbard, who adopted Hinduism. The couple raised their five children with Hindu values and named each of them with Hindu names.

However, the 43-year-old has faced significant scrutiny over her beliefs. For instance, Gabbard is linked to the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), a group considered a subset of the 'Hare Krishna' movement. Critics have often described the organization as cult-like, highlighting the allegations of intolerance. Moreover, recently, a British daily, the Financial Times, referred to Tulsi as part of an 'obscure cult,' referring to the SIF.

Trending

Speaking at the Melk Show, Gabbard claimed that her religious beliefs centered around serving the "one true God" and that this led to negative reactions from powerful individuals. Additionally, she said that those who see themselves as god react aggressively, akin to "demons".

"And it's not easy and it comes with bruises, and it comes with people who, again, when you have powerful people who think they are God. And they come across someone or confronted by someone who is trying to serve the one true God, they react in the way that demons react," she said.

Journalist, Jim Stewartson shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova disapproved of Gabbard's claims, calling her 'crazy' in colloquial language.

"She cray cray," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova has always been vocal about her political opinions, frequently opposing Donald Trump and the Republicans during the US presidential elections.

Martina Navratilova expressed concerns over Donald Trump's triumph at the 2024 US presidential elections

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024 (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, securing 312 electoral votes, well above the 270 mark. In contrast, his opponent, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, earned 226 electoral votes.

Martina Navratilova sent a message to the American voters after the 78-year-old secured a second term at the White House. She wrote on X:

"Well, trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proves beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true..."

Expand Tweet

On Friday, November 22, Martina Navratilova also slammed Republican Pam Bondi, who was nominated for the post of Attorney General after Matt Gaetz's withdrawal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback