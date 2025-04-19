Martina Navratilova drops 1-word reaction to Donald Trump's defiance of Supreme Court over wrongful deportation

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has shared her reaction as legal pressure mounts on President Donald Trump over his alleged defiance of a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Navratilova amplified the idea that Trump could face serious consequences, including possible arrest, for his administration’s refusal to comply with the court’s directive in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The controversy revolves around the wrongful deportation of Garcia, a Maryland resident and Salvadoran national who had fled gang violence and lived legally in the U.S. under a “withholding of removal” status. That protection meant that although he didn’t have asylum, Garcia could not be deported due to threats to his life back home.

Despite a 2019 court order barring his removal, which the Supreme Court later affirmed in a rare 9-0 ruling on April 14, 2025, the Trump administration went ahead and deported him to El Salvador in March, calling it an “administrative error.” Garcia was subsequently imprisoned in the infamous CECOT prison, despite having no criminal record in the U.S. or El Salvador.

What followed has sparked a legal and political firestorm. Rather than obeying the court’s order and facilitating Garcia’s return, Trump officials labeled him a terrorist and an MS-13 gang affiliate, without concrete evidence. Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested the administration would only assist if El Salvador agreed to release Garcia, which Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele refused to do, claiming Garcia's return would amount to “smuggling a terrorist.”

Yet, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that Garcia had been removed “without legal basis” or process, and the Supreme Court upheld her ruling, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that the administration was legally obligated to “facilitate and effectuate” Garcia’s return.

As news outlets like NBC News reported that two federal judges are now considering contempt proceedings against Trump officials for ignoring these court orders, one particular post on X gained traction. The post asserted that Trump could be arrested for contempt of the Supreme Court, suggesting that he could be forcibly removed from the White House by U.S. Marshals and held in federal custody.

"Trump can now be arrested for scotus contempt. Trump violated & ignored the unanimous Supreme Court order, & according to the law, he can be escorted in handcuffs by U.S. Marshals out of the white house & placed in federal custody pending trial," the post read.

The idea caught Trump critic Martina Navratilova’s eye. She reposted the claim with a subtle reaction:

"Hmm."

Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump’s plan to export U.S. inmates to El Salvador’s infamous prisons

Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump after he proposed sending American criminals to El Salvador’s controversial mega-prisons. In a White House meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, Trump praised Bukele’s gang crackdown and suggested using a similar model for U.S. inmates.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion slammed the proposal on X as authoritarian and cruel, calling Trump a “psychopath”:

"A racist fascist salivating at the prospect of imprisoning people without any due process- only a psychopath can do that."

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump for reportedly spending $85 million on golf, calling out the wasteful spending.

