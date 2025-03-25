Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction to Donald Trump's claim of approximately $4 trillion-worth companies returning back to the US

Martina Navratilova took a dig at the US President, Donald Trump after he claimed the return of almost $4 trillion worth of companies to the US. The former tennis player is also known for not shying away from voicing her opinion even about sensitive matters.

Trump claimed that multiple companies are now moving into the United States, including those that left the country years ago. He further said that probably around $4 trillion worth of companies are moving back to the country. CSPAN shared a video on their X channel, with a clip of the US President making the aforementioned claim.

The tweet's caption quoted Trump:

"President Trump: "Many companies are now moving into the United States, are coming back, some of them left us from many years ago, decades ago and they're all, it seems they're all coming back. We have probably identified maybe $4 trillion worth of companies moving back.""

This video caught the attention of Navratilova, who reposted the tweet and dropped a two-word reaction, slamming Trump's claim on X.

"Lying Liar."

A few days ahead of this, Navratilova also slammed Trump after he passed remarks on making Canada an American state. A video of him addressing the media about Canada suggested that they drew an artificial line between Canada and the USA. Along with this, he also said that the country works only as a state.

After encountering this video and his statements on X, Navratilova took a dig at Donald Trump again, as she wrote on her handle:

"Just shut up about Canada!!! What the eff is wrong with you? Canada doesn’t want to be the 51st state. How about you fix the economy first??? All talk and no good action," Navratilova wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova opened up about Donald Trump calling US media outlets illegal

The US President, Donald Trump, called the US media illegal while addressing the Department of Justice. He slammed mainstream news channels like CNN and MSNBC, accusing them of being from the opposition party, and claimed that their reporting was impacting the judicial rulings. He said:

"I believe that CNN and MSNBC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal," Trump said.

He added:

"These networks and these newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative. And it has to stop, it has to be illegal, it’s influencing judges and it’s really changing law, and it just cannot be legal. I don’t believe it’s legal, and they do it in total coordination with each other."

Following this video making rounds on the internet, Martina Navratilova made her feelings known about Trump's statement on her X account, as she wrote:

"Well donald- that’s your opinion. And you know what they say about opinions???" wrote Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova had a stellar tennis career, as she won 56 Grand Slam Championships. She has attained a total of 167 career titles.

