Martina Navratilova drops 3-word reaction to new mother Petra Kvitova’s comeback announcement

Martina Navratilova reacted to Petra Kvitova's comeback announcement. The former Wimbledon champion, who has been away from tennis since October 2023, will return to the court later this month in Austin, Texas.

Taking to social media, Kvitova announced that she has been away from tennis for 15 months but will return for the WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas. She last played at the China Open in 2023 before taking a hiatus to give birth to her son, Petr. In her comeback announcement video, she said:

"After 15 months away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I'm coming back to tennis circuilt. I really miss tennis and miss competing, so I am really looking forward to being back. I'm planning to play at the end of this month at the tournament in Austin and then in Miami. I can't wait to see all my fans all around the world. Thank you very much for supporting me. It will be a nice journey, and I can't wait. Have a great day. Bye! See you soon."

Resharing the video on X, the 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova wrote:

"👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼welcome back, Champ!"

Petra Kvitova, the Czech Republic's renowned lefty with a career-high of World No. 2, has secured 31 WTA singles titles, including two Wimbledon championships in 2011 and 2014.

"I know Martina Navratilova was crying when I won" - When Petra Kvitova recalled emotional moment from her 2011 Wimbledon final

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 China Open - Source: Getty

At a press conference, during her 2023 Wimbledon campaign, Petra Kvitova was asked if she remembered any famous personalities cheering for her from the stands. The Czech player was quick to recall Martina Navratilova, a fellow Czech-American tennis legend.

"I do remember particularly," Petra Kvitova said. "It was the final of 2011. Martina Navratilova was in the Royal Box. This was huge experience for me. Then, of course, sitting in the Royal Box for my final, and I know she was crying when I won. It was a very beautiful emotion.

"I think it's help me in the time," she added. "I don't know if was because of the final. Maybe it would be different if it's not the final. It was nice. Well, it's made me play little bit better, I think."

Kvitova also recalled meeting Navratilova for the first time in the locker room at the 2010 Wimbledon. She described meeting her as a fun and memorable experience.

