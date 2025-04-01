Martina Navratilova drops 3-word reaction to WNBA honoring Trans Day of Visibility with strongly worded message

Martina Navratilova has been strongly opposed to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. As such, the 18-time Grand Slam champion had a vehement reaction to the WNBA commemorating Trans Day of Visibility on March 31.

To mark the occasion, the WNBA issued a strongly worded statement pledging their continued support to the transgender community. The message also included a tribute to the strength, courage and resilience of trans people.

"Today and every year on March 31, we observe Transgender Day of Visibility. We honor the strength, courage, and resilience of transgender people and the transgender community. We see you, we stand with you, and we will continue to support you. 🩵🩷," the WNBA posted.

Martina Navratilova, who is opposed to trans athletes in women's sports, strongly criticized the WNBA over the move.

"Yikes WNBA, YIKES!!!" Navratilova commented.

Navratilova's stance comes as no surprise, since the former World No. 1 has often voiced her belief that male bodies were completely different from female bodies. Making an appearance on 'The Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt' podcast in 2024, the 68-year-old asserted that gender identity did not have any place in sports and contended that female sports should remain exclusive.

"Identity is one thing, but identity does not apply to sports. Sex category applies to sports. Male bodies are different from female bodies," Navratilova said. "When it comes to female sex-based spaces, which includes sports, then I think we need to put a line there and say 'We just really need this space to be female.' And that's the end."

Martina Navratilova has often stated that women’s sports should not serve as a platform for "failed male athletes." However, the former World No. 1 has also pushed back against being labeled "transphobic" by pointing out that she had a transgender coach, Renee Richards, during her playing days.

Martina Navratilova: "We are not against trans athletes, we are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible"

Making an appearance on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast in 2023, Martina Navratilova explained her stance regarding transgender athletes. The 18-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that she was not entirely against trans players, but that she only wanted to make sure that women were not unfairly disadvantaged by their participation.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible," Navratilova said.

The former World No. 1 also shared that her opposition was limited to transgender athletes with "male bodies" competing in women's sports and that she supported trans rights on a civic level.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," she added.

Martina Navratilova recently endorsed author J.K. Rowling's scathing reaction to reports of a British nursery suspending a three-year-old student for being 'transphobic.'

