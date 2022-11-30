Martina Navratilova enthralled by Iranian fans waving American flags after their team's elimination from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Martina Navratilova, who has been closely following developments relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reacted to a video in which fans are seen waving American flags in Iran after their football team lost to the USA in their final group match.

As a result of the 1-0 victory, the USA progressed to the quarterfinal stage after finishing second in Group B while the Iranians with 3 points from as many games will make their way home from Qatar.

After the match, Iranians were spotted celebrating American victory by waving the US national flag in the country's streets. A video of the same caught Navratilova's eyes, who shared it saying:

"Wow!!!"

For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America.

But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic.



People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you.”

Anti-government protesters in Iran have abstained from supporting their team as the players refused to sing the national anthem before their match against England in solidarity with those opposed to the policies of the state.

The Iranian squad then chose to sing the anthem in subsequent games against Wales and did so before the start of their match against the USA as well. Iranian fans held aloft placards reading "Woman, Life, Freedom" ahead of the crucial encounter against the USA.

The protests began in Iran in response to a crackdown against activists protesting against the death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for violating rules relating to wearing a hijab. According to reports quoting human rights activists, over 400 people have died as part of government reprisals against the protesters.

Scenes of people celebrating in several parts of the country have caught the attention of the sporting world. Fans in large numbers can be seen dancing on the streets after Iran failed to make it to the knock-outs after going down against England and the USA.

The Iranians did, however, manage to register a sole win against Wales.

Martina Navratilova has consistently voiced her displeasure about events in Qatar

Martina Navratilova has been critical of Qatari officials in charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martina Navratilova has been a staunch critic of how Qatari officials have clamped down on the media during the FIFA World Cup.

When a Danish television reporter was accosted by security personnel midway through a broadcast, the nine-time Wimbledon champion predicted that the incident was "just the beginning."

She also lauded Dua Lipa for refusing to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup after the singer announced that she looked forward to visiting Qatar only when "it fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Variety @Variety Dua Lipa has shut down rumors that she will be involved with performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: "'I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup." bit.ly/3E5bpYp Dua Lipa has shut down rumors that she will be involved with performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: "'I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup." bit.ly/3E5bpYp Well done Dua Lipa! twitter.com/Variety/status… Well done Dua Lipa! twitter.com/Variety/status…

The death of several migrant workers who were involved in World Cup projects in Qatar has been heavily criticized, with Martina Navratilova's long-time friend Chris Evert also adding to the chorus of disapproval.

