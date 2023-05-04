Martina Navratilova has shared her indignation regarding transgender cyclist Austin Killips winning the women's category of the Tour of the Gila competition.

On April 20, Austin Killips broke away from the rest of her competitors towards the end of the last leg of the race held in New Mexico. She clinched her first-place finish by clocking in at 3:07:16, eight seconds ahead of Marcela Prieto in second place. The 27-year-old topped the general classification by 89 seconds.

Killips' participation in the event was sanctioned under the rules set in place by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). UCI requires transgender women to suppress their testosterone level to 5 nmol/L for a 12-month period prior to competing in women's events.

However, the 27-year-old's win has been met with backlash from professional cyclists and organizations alike. Canada's Olympic silver medallist Alison Sydor stated that Killips' participation in the event was "no different functionally than doping." Meanwhile, three-time Olympian Inga Thompson criticized the UCI, saying that they were "killing off women's cycling."

Martina Navratilova too reacted to Austin Killips' victory and shared her discontent with transgender women's participation in female competitions.

"Transgender cyclist Austin Killips wins women's race, causes outrage- this will happen more and more- women’s sports is NOT THE PLACE for trans identified male athletes," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova has been vocal about her stance regarding transgender women's participation in women's sports on previous occasions as well.

"World is finally waking up" - Martina Navratilova endorses World Athletics' decision to bar transgender women from female competitions

On March 27, Martina Navratilova expressed her delight at the decision made by World Athletics' governing body to bar transgender women from female competitions.

"It seems the world is finally waking up and using common sense. I just hope other sports can quickly follow suit," she wrote for The Sunday Times.

She opined that while some athletes may have inherent advantages, efforts should be made to level the playing field, and allowing transgender women in female categories would do the opposite.

"Athletes who are champions are revered for a reason. They rise above the rest when everything else is equal. Yes, somebody may be taller or naturally stronger, or have more coaching opportunities, but you try to make as level a playing field as you possibly can," she stated.

"But when you change that starting position and do not begin from a level playing field, then it is obviously unfair," she added.

The Czech-American has promoted the idea of having an "open" category as a way to include transgender women in sports without creating a disadvantage for biological females.

