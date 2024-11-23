Martina Navratilova falls for fake news about Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on Donald Trump's withdrawn Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz

Martina Navratilova believed a fake news about Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. As per a rumor circulated in November, Greene said if every member of Congress resigned over allegations against Matt Gaetz, "Democrats would have a supermajority." This prompted a reaction from Navratilova, a vocal critic of the Republican Party.

On November 13, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he would nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. However, Gaetz resigned on November 21 reportedly due to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation. Trump then nominated Republican Pam Bondi for the position, a move that drew backlash from Martina Navratilova.

On November 21, a satirical X account named The Halfway Post shared Greene's purported remarks, which were later proved false by a fact-checking website. Moreover, per the About section of the page, it publishes real comedy news and satire.

"BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene says if every member of Congress had to resign for doing what Matt Gaetz has been accused of, "Democrats would have a supermajority."

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova reacted to the Halfway Post's update, believing it was true.

"Hmm. It this a flex of some kind?" Navratilova wrote.

Research by Snopes.com debunked these rumors. According to the website, the misleading claim appeared in multiple posts on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Threads, and X.

The website later highlighted a screenshot from the Facebook page Being Liberal, which featured Greene's rumored comments in the captions. However, the screenshot included the comments she shared on X on November 19, which seemed different from the rumored statement.

"For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes..all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed. All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money," Marjorie wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

"The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews. But not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset. If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do," she added.

Throughout the recently concluded US presidential elections, Navratilova has been vocal about her political opinions.

"Fear and anger won": Martina Navratilova after Donald Trump won the 2024 US Presidential election

Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, with 312 electoral votes, while his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, garnered 226.

After Trump secured his victory in the 2024 election, Martina Navratilova penned a concerning message on X for the citizens of the United States. The 69-year-old lamented the Republican's triumph, writing that fear and anger had prevailed.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," she wrote.

Akin to Navratilova, former US Open champion Andy Roddick had also condemned Trump on social media.

