Martina Navratilova finds it 'sickening' to see transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe openly celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe's shocking celebration of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Navratilova was opposed to Kirk's political views. However, the Czech-American tennis legend blatantly objected to the act of violence that killed the political activist and author.

On Wednesday, September 10, as Kirk was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, a single gunshot was fired. The shot pierced the 31-year-old's neck, leading to profuse bleeding. Later, President Donald Trump confirmed that the tragic development had resulted in Kirk's death.

On the same day, Chelsea Wolfe, a transgender BMX cyclist who notably represented the USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, posted multiple Instagram Stories. One of them consisted of a report of the assassination of Charlie Kirk published by USA Today. Wolfe captioned this post:

"We did it!"

Former World No. 1 in both women's singles and doubles tennis, Martina Navratilova, caught wind of Wolfe's celebratory reaction to Kirk's death. 'Sickened' by the news, Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"And this sickening…"

Martina Navratilova @Martina And this sickening…

It's worth noting that for many years now, Navratilova has been a vocal critic of the Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk. However, despite her differences with the Republicans, the 18-time singles Major champion shares one particular view with the GOP; that transgender athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova condemns "political violence" after Charlie Kirk's brazen murder

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of the confirmation of Charlie Kirk's death, Martina Navratilova shared her take on the development on X. The 68-year-old vociferously condemned the killing of the activist and author, opining that violence on political grounds isn't alright. The Czech-American also bemoaned how such acts of murder seem to have become "common".

"Political violence is never ok. This is an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual. It is a sad day in many ways as this kind of stuff is way too common….," Navratilova wrote.

As things stand, authorities are yet to get their hands on the prime suspect. However, the FBI and others have made a video public, in which the suspect, wearing a black t-shirt bearing the flag of the USA and Converse shoes, can be seen escaping the crime scene. In the nearby woods, authorities found a high-powered rifle, which was presumably used to kill Kirk.

The FBI has also offered $100,000 as reward for any information that can help in the investigation and successfully end the manhunt.

