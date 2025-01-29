Martina Navratilova happy for Pam Shriver after LAPD successfully retrieve tennis trophies that were stolen from her

Martina Navratilova doffed her hat to the police who helped Pam Shriver retrieve the medals she lost while evacuating during the LA fires. Navratilova and Shriver were doubles partners in their competitive tennis years.

Shriver, the Hall of Famer tennis player who is on Donna Vekic's coaching team, took the tennis world by storm with her updates during the devastating LA fires. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that her car packed with her trophies was stolen after evacuation.

Days later, on January 29, 2025, another update reported that the LAPD detective in charge retrieved the trophies, and took the thieves into custody. In addition, the 1988 Olympic champion in women's doubles wished to get her car back in good shape.

"Good news on my trophies (& family photos)- the LAPD detective in charge of the investigation has them at the police station being finger printed. It’s too long a story for a post. We still hope to find black Dodge Durango Hellcat in one piece."

Martina Navratilova, one of the most successful tennis players with 19 major singles titles under her belt, extended support to her doubles partner-turned-friend, writing:

"That is just awesome!!!! Well done the Police!!!"

In response, Shriver expressed gratitude to Navratilova for reaching out to her during the tough times.

"Thanks for calling partner. Today feels like we won another major! Yes yea police. Now let’s see if car makes it home."

Shriver and Navratilova made one of the greatest doubles pairs in the history of tennis.

Pam Shriver and Martina Navratilova joined forces to slam the Australian Open organizers for making doubles finalists play in sunny conditions

Townsend and Siniakova playing at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova played some great rallies with Hsieh Su-wel and Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 Australian Open, where the former pair eventually won the doubles title. However, the two pairs played in partial sun, making it difficult for spectators to watch the ball movement in the hot and sunny Melbourne summer.

The 133-time WTA Tour-level title winner, Pam Shriver, disappointed with the organizers, took to her X handle to write:

"Congratulations to doubles winners but can we do better than this when roofs are available to help with shadows? Doubles viewers on TV deserve better than this."

Martina Navratilova echoed her sentiments and wrote:

"Amen to that!"

The doubles partners won four French Open, seven Australian Open, four US Open, and five Wimbledon titles, having amassed the 'Calender Grand Slam' in 1984.

