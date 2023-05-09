Martina Navratilova hits back at Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott's claims on mental health issues in wake of Texas mass shooting

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her annoyance with United States senator Ted Cruz and Texas governor Greg Abbott for their claims on mental health issues in light of the mass shooting in Texas on Saturday (May 6).

Eight people, including two school students, were massacred at Allen Premium Outlets, a mall situated in the suburbs of Allen, Texas.

Following the tragedy, Ted Cruz conveyed condolences for the victims via social media.

"Heidi [Ted Cruz's wife] and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin county community that’s in shock from this tragedy," his tweet read.

Steve Herman @W7VOA

ift.tt/JDMGW1K “Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting,” says US Senator Ted Cruz of #Texas “Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting,” says US Senator Ted Cruz of #Texas. ift.tt/JDMGW1K

However, he received backlash from the public given his inefficiency to control such violences in the first place.

Meanwhile, Abbott claimed that mental health issues were the root cause for violence in the country.

"What Texas is doing in a big-time way, we are working to address that anger and violence but going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it," Abbott said during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

Reacting to such remarks, Navratilova ridiculed both the officialls, wondering why those with "Swastika tattoos" were not deemed "mentally ill" in similar fashion and denied access to guns to start with.

"Since Ted Cruz and Gov Abbott both claim this is a mental problem not a gun problem, it stands to reason that guys with Swastika tattoos are mentally ill and should not be allowed to buy guns. Or am I missing something?," Navratilova wrote on her tweet.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Since Ted Cruz and Gov Abbott both claim this is a mental problem not a gun problem, it stands to reason that guys with Swastika tattoos are mentally ill and should not be allowed to buy guns. Or am I missing something? Since Ted Cruz and Gov Abbott both claim this is a mental problem not a gun problem, it stands to reason that guys with Swastika tattoos are mentally ill and should not be allowed to buy guns. Or am I missing something?

Navratilova also opined that the same should apply to those sporting "Right Wing Death Squad" patches or tattoos.

"Same should be true for guys with RWDS tattoos or patches- which stands for Right Wing Death Squad. And there goes a big part of the GOP base….," she added.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

And there goes a big part of the GOP base…. Martina Navratilova @Martina Since Ted Cruz and Gov Abbott both claim this is a mental problem not a gun problem, it stands to reason that guys with Swastika tattoos are mentally ill and should not be allowed to buy guns. Or am I missing something? Since Ted Cruz and Gov Abbott both claim this is a mental problem not a gun problem, it stands to reason that guys with Swastika tattoos are mentally ill and should not be allowed to buy guns. Or am I missing something? Same should be true for guys with RWDS tattoos or patches- which stands for Right Wing Death Squad.And there goes a big part of the GOP base…. twitter.com/martina/status… Same should be true for guys with RWDS tattoos or patches- which stands for Right Wing Death Squad.And there goes a big part of the GOP base…. twitter.com/martina/status…

Martina Navratilova displeased with Arkansas Governor's new campaign countering trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her annoyance with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her new merchandise line -- the 'Real Women of Politics' koozies, which was released as a retaliation for Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Sanders took to Twitter last month to announced the release of the merch line, with a caption that read:

"Real women don’t have to fake it."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders @SarahHuckabee



WATCH Real women don’t have to fake it.WATCH Real women don’t have to fake it.WATCH⬇️ https://t.co/fAOClq5c1S

Navratilova, who has continually advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, mocked Sanders' actions, joking that "if these are her only options," then she should "reconsider her orientation."

"If these are the only options, I may need to reconsider my orientation," Navratilova's tweet read.

Martina Navratilova has been openly gay since 1981, and has been an activist for LGBTQ+ issues over the years.

Poll : 0 votes