Martina Navratilova hopes Roger Federer can "quit on his own terms" with a deep run at Wimbledon

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her desire to see Roger Federer overcome his knee injury in 2022 and retire "on his own terms."

Federer was last seen in action during Wimbledon last year, where he finished as a quarterfinalist despite playing with an injury. Federer's right knee, which had gone under the knife twice in 2020, suffered a further setback during the grass season.

As a result, the 40-year-old was forced to undergo a third procedure on his knee. Federer is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to make one last comeback later this year.

During a recent stint with Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova was asked to predict the 2022 season for several top stars, including Federer.

The 18-time singles Slam champion expressed her desire to see the Swiss regain full fitness so that he can retire whenever he pleases.

"Roger Federer 2022: I just hope that knee is good," Martina Navratilova said. "(It) didn't look as good this last year, year and a half. You know, I want him to quit on his own terms with a healthy body, so hopefully, he gets to play and hope that he makes a deep run at Wimbledon."

While the American wants to see Federer make a "deep run" at the All England Club, it is pertinent to note that the Swiss himself is not sure about his participation at the Championships this year.

What did Roger Federer say about his chances of playing Wimbledon this year?

Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer provided an update on his future while speaking to Tribune de Geneve last November.

While ruling himself out for the Australian Open, Federer also cast doubt regarding his participation at Wimbledon in 2022.

"The truth is, I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon as well as to say that Australia does not even come into account," Roger Federer said.

However, the 20-time Major champion stressed that he would not be surprised to skip his favorite Slam since he was made aware even before the surgery that the rehabilitation would take time.

Also Read Article Continues below

"And that's not surprising," Federer said. "Before the operation it was known that its nature would require long months of break. So there's nothing new. I wanted to wait for the first big check-up of the doctors to talk about it: it is very encouraging. I have therefore started a long rehabilitation process in which I put my whole heart."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee