Martina Navratilova irked by Tom Brady’s association with Republican Ron DeSantis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently lashed out at NFL star Tom Brady for his association with Republican Ron DeSantis.

It was recently reported that Brady was on “texting terms” with Ron DeSantis – the Governor of Florida. DeSantis has been known for many controversial decisions like resisting imposing restrictions such as face mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, and vaccination requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the Governor also signed into law the "Don't Say Gay” bill, which prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in public school classrooms from kindergarten to grade three. He also recently signed into law a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Martina Navratilova, who has been very vocal about political and social views, including the injustices faced by women, did not take the revelation about Brady lightly.

The Czech-American tennis legend criticized the NFL player, highlighting the Republican frame of mind by mentioning another member of the party – United States senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, who had also opposed the necessity of vaccines but was inconsiderate towards the laws for women and girls.

“Love the Ron Johnson quote about personal freedom and autonomy. Yup. But apparently it only applies to vaccines and masks, not to women and girls,” Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"Dominoes Kanye, dominoes" - Martina Navratilova applauds Adidas for dropping Kanye West

American rapper Ye, originally known as Kanye West, was dropped by Adidas after the singer displayed antisemitic views on social media platforms.

The sportswear brand and West had teamed up for a fashion collaboration called “Yeezy”, but the German manufacturer announced that they were disassociating themselves from the rapper as they did not condone any kind of hate speech.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," a statement from the German company said.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," it added.

Martina Navratilova, who had earlier urged Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West, was elated with the decision and bold statement.

"Dominoes Kanye, dominoes… And well done @adidas!!!" Navratilova wrote.

