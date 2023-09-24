Martina Navratilova joins Kimiko Date and wheelchair stars Shingo Kunieda and Kaito Oda at exhibition match in Japan

Martina Navratilova once again picked up the racket and took to the court to play an exhibition match in Tokyo, Japan.

Navratilova participated in the YONEX Tennis Festival 2023, which was held at Ariake Tennis Forest Park on Sunday, September 24, ahead of the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open, a WTA 500 tournament.

The 66-year-old partnered up with wheelchair star Kaito Oda to play against Japanese tennis fame Kimiko Date-Krumm and Shingo Kunieda.

Kunieda later took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his pleasure in taking the court with the "super legends" of tennis. He also thanked the fans for creating an eclectic atmosphere.

"Enjoyed playing with super legends! @Martina Pairs with Ms. Date, doubles with Ms. Navratilova and Mr. Oda. The great atmosphere was enjoyed by many spectators," Kunieda wrote.

Navratilova shared Kunieda's thoughts, writing:

"Me too."

At the festival, the 18-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about the future of women's tennis and its expanse across the globe. She highlighted how different players with a variety of personalities helped popularize the game with the masses.

"I think women's tennis today is truly international, and that in itself is wonderful. Now that it has become global, I think the styles and personalities of the players are reflected properly.10 years ago. I feel that there are more playing styles and variations among players than there were 15 years ago," she said.

Martina Navratilova defends Simona Halep amid Romanian's doping ban

Martina Navratilova defends Simona Halep

Martina Navratilova recently spoke up on Simona Halep's four-year doping ban, lending her support to the Romanian tennis star.

Halep was suspended by the ITIA for breaching tennis' anti-doping program. The 31-year-old had tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open and was on a provisional suspension.

In a post on X, the Czech-born American legend gave Halep the "benefit of the doubt" in this situation and argued that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in court.

Navratilova also stated that she does not believe any player would deliberately use any drug because of the negative side effects, even if it is legal.

"I always wanted to give benefit of the doubt to the athlete. The drug thing stinks as it is the only court where you are judged guilty until you can prove your innocence. As an athlete- even if legal- with the side effects from this drug I can’t see anyone wanting to to," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Simona Halep plans to appeal the decision, but if the sentence stands, the former Wimbledon champion will be out of action until October 6, 2026.