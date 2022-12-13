Martina Navratilova laments "beyond cruel and brutal" public execution of a protestor in Iran

Martina Navratilova lamented the public execution of a young protestor in Iran on Monday. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged from a construction crane, less than a month after he was arrested in connection with nationwide protests against the strict regime in the country. American tennis legend Navratilova was taken aback by the manner of Rahnavard's killing and the events associated with the same.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed two members of a paramilitary force as he was angry about security forces killing other protestors. A court recently convicted him of his crimes. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Rahnavard's mother was allowed to visit him in prison the night before his execution and had no idea her son was to be executed the following morning.

Reacting to the same, Navratilova expressed that the act was extremely cruel and brutal.

"Beyond cruel and brutal," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

"Beyond cruel and brutal," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.



The Islamic Republic executed Majidreza Rahnavard today for protesting.



But did you know they allowed his mom to visit him last night and she had no idea he would be killed in the morning?



She got a call at 7AM and was told where her son was buried.

The 59-time Grand Slam winner actively shares her views and opinions regarding many social issues around the world, and is not afraid to speak her mind. Navratilova recently also heavily criticized Republican politician Vicky Hartzler after she delivered a speech against a bill that protects marriage equality and called on fellow politicians to vote against the bill.

"Crying because my family is equal to yours under the eyes of the law? Really? It matters to you whether my spouse is a male or a female? Really? Our love affects you? Really? Wow," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Crying because my family is equal to yours under the eyes of the law? Really? It matters to you whether my spouse is a male or a female? Really? Our love affects you? Really?

Wow…

Martina Navratilova reacts to reports of protestors being poisoned in Iran

Martina Navratilova speaks at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016.

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her sheer disgust after hearing that university students in Iran were reportedly poisoned the night before they were set to participate in anti-regime protests.

The 66-year-old reacted to a tweet that reported the news and called the situation "awful" and a case of "dirty tactics."

“More than a thousand Iranian university students have been poisoned, the night before they were due to attend mass anti-regime protests being held across the country this week. #MahsaAmini @[email protected] RT this so that whole world can see this,” read a tweet from Colossus Diplomacy, reporting the incident.

"How awful. Talk about dirty tactics," Martina Navratilova wrote on the same.

Reacting to a lot more positive development of late, Navratilova also celebrated the safe return of American basketball legend Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia. She thanked the American government for bringing the WNBA star back home.

Navratilova also celebrated the safe return of American basketball legend Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia. She thanked the American government for bringing the WNBA star back home.

