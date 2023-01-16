Martina Navratilova predicts Novak Djokovic will pip Rafael Nadal to end the 2023 season as the leader in the all-time Grand Slam race in men's tennis. The Serb, who has so far never led the Slam race, could even improve his tally to 24 Major titles by the end of the year, believes Navratilova.

After Nadal, Djokovic and their Big-3 rival Roger Federer were all locked in on 20 Grand Slams each at the beginning of the 2022 season, the Spanish great ended the year with 22 titles to his name by winning the Australian Open and French Open. Djokovic then surpassed Federer for the first time ever by winning his 21st title at Wimbledon.

This year, however, Djokovic can win as many as three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, according to Navratilova.

"The odds are with Novak Djokovic," Martina Navratilova told Tennis Channel in a recent interview. "Chances are he'll win one, or two, maybe even three Majors this year."

While Navratilova feels Nadal remains the overwhelming favorite to win yet another French Open title this season, his 15th overall, she believes Djokovic is a big favorite to win the ongoing Australian Open, Wimbledon, as well as the US Open. The American great also opined that while there are many other players who will challenge the Serbian superstar greatly, he will eventually get the job done.

"Rafa is an odds-on favorite at Roland Garros, but the rest of them, for me, Novak is the favorite in all the other three Majors," Navratilova stated. "So, somebody's got to beat him and make him pay the price, but right now, odds-on favorite in all those three."

Breaking Rafael Nadal's record is Novak Djokovic's highest priority, says Serb's former coach Boris Becker

The two tennis legends last faced each other at the 2022 French Open.

Meanwhile, German tennis great Boris Becker, who is Novak Djokovic's former coach, believes the Serbian player's biggest priority is to overtake Rafael Nadal and gain control of his spot as the leader in the all-time Grand Slam race by the time he calls it quits. Becker feels that nothing less than that would suffice for Djokovic, for whom being the greatest of all time in terms of most Grand Slam titles won is more than important than anything else.

"In the depths of his soul, Novak wants to become the most successful tennis player of all time," Boris Becker told Eurosport recently. "At the moment, that's Nadal, you have to say that clearly. This record of Nadal's is the highest priority for Djokovic. Anything else would not be credible."

The Spaniard began his Australian Open title defense in a match against highly talented British youngster Jack Draper on Monday. Meanwhile, the Serb kicks off his campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday.

By winning the Adelaide International 1 250 tournament in the build-up to the Australian Open, the Serb equalled his great rival's tally of 92 career titles on the ATP tour.

