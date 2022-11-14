Martina Navratilova praises the 'amazing' family of rival and friend Chris Evert

Despite being fierce rivals on the tennis court, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have remained very good friends off the court for decades.

The two tennis legends have extended their support to each other on many occasions since their retirement. Navratilova is often seen on social media singing praises of Evert over her battle against cancer.

Evert took to social media to remember her sister on the anniversary of her death, who lost her battle with cancer.

American author Mike Lupica mentioned on Twitter that Evert has not just a wonderful tennis family but a wonderful family in general.

"This isn't just an amazing tennis family. It is just an amazing family, period," said Lupica.

Martina Navratilova took no time in seconding the views of Lupica and gave a simple yet definitive response.

"Indeed it is!" said Navratilova.

"You know it if you have it, it was like Martina's physical gifts"- Chris Evert on Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert in the town of Tlaquepaque in 2021.

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert recently revealed that she was not gifted with the physical abilities of Martina Navratilova.

Evert claimed that she compensated for her lack of physical prowess by showcasing mental toughness and relying on her ability to concentrate during matches.

"You know it if you have it. It was like Martina's physical gifts. There were players I could say, 'You know what? You have more talent, but you can't stay in every point the way I can.' I was born with the ability to concentrate. Some top players like to win. Some need to win," said Evert.

Evert also spoke about her drive to compete and succeed during her peak playing days. The Fort Lauderdale-born tennis player also pointed out the differences between her and Navratilova's generation to the current one.

"It comes from different places for different people. Me? I know how I was [portrayed], but we didn't have a lot of money growing up. I had three pairs of shoes: one for school, one for church and sneakers. Maybe some of my hunger was from that. Maybe I liked the attention. Maybe I liked being good at something at a young age," Evert said.

"There's definitely a vacuum at the top, no leader, no rivalry. Look at the past champions. Start with Billie Jean, me, Martina, Steffi, Monica. What's the common thread? We wanted it and committed ourselves. And there was such a desire and hunger. You don't see that anymore," she added.

Poll : 0 votes